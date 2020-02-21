Agricultural Micronutrients Market Forecasted to Reach $9,009.2 Million by 2023

Global air quality monitoring market size is forecasted to reach $6.5 billion by 2023, according to P&S Intelligence.

The growth is attributed to the increasing level of air pollution and growing awareness about various environmental hazards. Furthermore, health effects of air pollution, and favorable government regulations to monitor air quality, are also accelerating the growth of air quality monitoring market.

Based on pollutant, the market for chemical pollutant air quality monitoring is expected to exhibit the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 9.7%, during the forecast period.

Among the varied sampling methods, continuous sampling method held the largest share in the air quality monitoring market in 2017, with a contribution of 39.0%. The share is expected to increase to 41.0% by 2023. It is a high-resolution method that provides continuous record of contaminant levels. The continuous sampling method has advantages over other methods such as remote communication and high degree of measurement precision. Also, it can operate over extended periods (weeks or months) with minimal operator intervention.

During the historical period, government agencies and academic institutes constituted the largest end-user category in the air quality monitoring market.

Market is projected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific (APAC)

In 2016, a study was published in the journal Value in Health Regional Issues, which concluded that respiratory diseases have a significant impact on health care resource use (HCRU) and associated costs in the APAC region. In the study, patients over 18 years of age were enrolled. The study was conducted to understand the problems associated with respiratory diseases in the patients. The study described HCRU, work impairment, cost burden, and health-related quality of life (HRQOL) as key factors associated with respiratory diseases in the region.

Key players are seeking partnerships and acquisitions to increase their market share

In order to increase their market share, key players of the air quality monitoring industry are entering into partnerships and making acquisitions to offer cost-effective and at-home therapy products. For instance, in April 2018, 3M Company entered into a partnership agreement with Amazon to offer Filtrete Smart Air Filter. The product is integrated with Amazon Dash Replenishment service for the easy reordering of air filters when customers need replacing.

Some of the other key players operating in the global air quality monitoring market are Merck KGaA, HORIBA Ltd, TSI Incorporated, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Siemens AG, Autotronic Enterprise Co. Ltd, Aeroqual Limited and ECOTECH GROUP.

