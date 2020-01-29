AGRICULTURAL MICRONUTRIENTS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECASTS TO 2025

This report studies the global Agricultural Micronutrients market status and forecast, categorizes the global Agricultural Micronutrients market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Agricultural micronutrients are elements that control certain activities in crops to increase the yield and improve their quality. These agricultural micronutrients help in protecting crops from insects and infections, ensuring the proper growth of crops and good health of supply chain and consumers.

The foliar segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in terms of mode of application. The soil segment is estimated to dominate the agricultural micronutrients market during the forecast period.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BASF

Dow Chemical

Akzonobel

Agrium

Land O’lakes

Yara International

The Mosaic Company

Helena Chemical Company

Nufarm

Coromandel International

Haifa Chemicals

Sapec S.A.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Zinc

Copper

Boron

Iron

Manganese

Molybdenum

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market Research Report 2018

1 Agricultural Micronutrients Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Agricultural Micronutrients

1.2 Agricultural Micronutrients Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Agricultural Micronutrients Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Agricultural Micronutrients Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Zinc

1.2.4 Copper

1.2.5 Boron

1.2.6 Iron

1.2.7 Manganese

1.2.8 Molybdenum

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Global Agricultural Micronutrients Segment by Application

1.3.1 Agricultural Micronutrients Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Soil

1.3.3 Foliar

1.3.4 Fertigation

1.4 Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 25 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Agricultural Micronutrients (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Agricultural Micronutrients Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Agricultural Micronutrients Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

………

7 Global Agricultural Micronutrients Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Agricultural Micronutrients Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 BASF Agricultural Micronutrients Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Dow Chemical

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Agricultural Micronutrients Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Dow Chemical Agricultural Micronutrients Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Akzonobel

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Agricultural Micronutrients Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Akzonobel Agricultural Micronutrients Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Agrium

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Agricultural Micronutrients Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Agrium Agricultural Micronutrients Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Land O’lakes

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Agricultural Micronutrients Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Land O’lakes Agricultural Micronutrients Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Yara International

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Agricultural Micronutrients Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Yara International Agricultural Micronutrients Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 The Mosaic Company

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Agricultural Micronutrients Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 The Mosaic Company Agricultural Micronutrients Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..

