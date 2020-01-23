AGRICULTURAL MACHINERY MARKET IN THE US 2017 INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH – ANALYSIS TO 2021

Agricultural machinery is used to optimize and add precision to agriculture practices at a large scale. The agricultural machinery market in the US comprises machinery and equipment used for performing agriculture practices. The global agricultural machinery market is expected to grow significantly during the forecasted period. The major reason for this growth is the dependence on agricultural land and farm output. The global agricultural production is expected to increase along with the demand. However, the production has slowed down in different phases in recent years due to a huge fluctuation in the price of raw materials used for manufacturing agricultural machinery. Furthermore, the decline in prices of commodities has hampered the growth of the market.

The analysts forecast the agricultural machinery market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 5.17% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the agricultural machinery market in the US for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new sales value and spares market.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2482090-agricultural-machinery-market-in-the-us-2017-2021



The report, Agricultural Machinery Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Deere & Company

• CNH Industrial

• AGCO

• Kubota

Other prominent vendors

• CLAAS

• Daedong-USA

• Krone

• KUHN Group

• Lely

• Mahindra & Mahindra

• Vermeer

Market driver

• High labor cost and workforce scarcity

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Fluctuating raw material prices

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Rise in technological innovation

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2482090-agricultural-machinery-market-in-the-us-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Global agricultural machinery market

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Agricultural machinery market in US

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Tractors – Market size and forecast

• Combined harvesters – Market size and forecast

• Haying machinery – Market size and forecast

• Planting and fertilizing machinery – Market size and forecast

• Plowing and cultivating machinery – Market size and forecast

• Livestock machinery – Market size and forecast

• Market opportunity by product

PART 07: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 08: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 09: MARKET TRENDS

• Rise in technological innovation

• Increased M&A activities

• Growing demand of larger farm machinery

• Shift toward sustainable agriculture practices

• Establishment of combined solutions for optimized agriculture practices

PART 10: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive landscape

PART 11: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendor overview

• Deere & Company

• CNH Industrial

• AGCO

• Kubota

• Other prominent vendors

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com