Agricultural Films Market Insight 2019 | Global Research and Survey

Agricultural Films is plastic film used in agricultural production in general. Agricultural films provide a wide range of benefits such as reducing erosion and soil compaction, providing nutrients, increasing soil temperature, supporting seed germination, suppressing the growth of weeds, and protecting against UV rays.

The Agricultural Film industry concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Americas and Europe. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in America, Europe and China. The world leading Agricultural Film production mainly distribute in China and Americas areas.

China is the main manufacturing country in the world. For after decades of development, the number of firms in China has been increasing from the first of several to the current more than thousand in which there are more and more sizable companies. They are mainly distributed in Shandong, Gansu, Sichuan and Xinjiang areas in which Agricultural industry is prosperous and developed. The Agricultural Film produced in the north of China and the high-end products are much less.

The technological level of Agricultural Film in China has a big gap compared with the international advanced level. Outstanding performance in product application performance is not outstanding, function is not strong, supporting enough, clean low level, product updates slow, long development cycle. There is little Agricultural Film performance in China at or near the international advanced level.

The global Agricultural Films market is valued at 9970 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 19900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Agricultural Films volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agricultural Films market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

British Polythene Industries (BPI)

Trioplast

Berry Plastics

Armando Alvarez

Polypak

Barbier Group

Plastika Kritis

Rani Plast

Agriplast

JIANYUANCHUN

Big East New Materials

Huadun

Tianjin Plastic

Qing Tian Plastic Industrial

Shandong Tianhe Plastic

Xinguang Plastic

Zibo Zhongyi Plastic

Chenguang Plastic

Zibo Plactics Eight

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High Grade

Middle Grade

Low Grade

Segment by Application

Shed Plastic Film

Mulch Plastic Film

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Agricultural Films Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Agricultural Films

1.2 Agricultural Films Segment by Type

2 Global Agricultural Films Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Agricultural Films Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Agricultural Films Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Agricultural Films Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Agricultural Films Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Agricultural Films Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Agricultural Films Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Agricultural Films Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Agricultural Films Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Agricultural Films Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Agricultural Films Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Agricultural Films Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Agricultural Films Production

