Agricultural Enzymes Market Analysis, Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2024 For Novozymes A/S, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, BASF SE, Creative Enzyme & Enzyme India Pvt. Ltd

Major factors witnessed in the global agricultural enzymes market are rising sales of enzymes for organic farming and increasing demand for organic food. Additionally, the rise in need of improving the production yields in a limited arable land is another factor propelling the demand for these enzymes.

On the basis of type, the agricultural enzymes market is categorized into phosphatase, dehydrogenase, protease, sulfatase, and others. The others category includes beta-glucosidase, cellulase, and urease.

Phosphatase enzyme holds a significant share in the market, owing to its ability to exhibit high solubility in soil, followed by dehydrogenase enzyme, which has the ability to oxidize soil organic matter by transferring electrons and protons from substrates to acceptors.

Major players operating in agricultural enzymes market are Novozymes A/S, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, BASF SE, Creative Enzyme, Enzyme India Pvt. Ltd., Cypher Environmental LTD, Afrizymes (Pty) Ltd., Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies, and American Biosystems Inc.

The study provides the historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

