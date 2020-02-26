Agricultural Disinfectants Market Size, Share, Trend, Global Product Category, Top Companies and Forecast to 2023

The Global Agriculture Disinfectants Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the agricultural disinfectants market followed by Europe. Government ban on usage of antibiotics in animal feed is a major driver for agricultural disinfectants market in Europe. In North America, continuous innovations by the key players are boosting the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow gradually over the forecast period with the increasing awareness among the population. Moreover, growing demand for meat products in developing countries is expected to boost the growth of agricultural disinfectants in this region. In the rest of the world, Africa is witnessed to be the growing region for the agricultural disinfectant market.

Market Overview

Disinfectant is an agent that reliefs from infection by destroying diseases and other harmful microorganisms. Agricultural disinfectants are the ones used by agricultural farmers and livestock farmers for plant and animal health. Water recirculation and re-use can cause the rapid spread of plant diseases which has inclined many agricultural farmers towards agricultural disinfectants. Moreover, livestock farmers use them for newborn animals who are highly susceptible to infections. The most commonly used agricultural disinfectants include hypochlorites & halogens, oxidizing agents & aldehydes, quaternary ammonium compounds & phenols, and others.

Market Forecast

Agricultural disinfectants are gaining popularity among the farmers in developed countries. Limited availability of cultivable land followed by a shortage of water supply is driving the demand for agriculture disinfectants in many countries. Moreover, increasing consumption of meat products is influencing the growth of agricultural disinfectants market. Rising livestock diseases in various regions are boosting the growth of the market.

Owing to improve the efficiency of agriculture disinfectants, major players are investing in research and development which is further boosting the growth of global agriculture disinfectants market. Introduction of organic agricultural disinfectants is an opportunity for the growth of agricultural disinfectants market. However, lack of awareness is a major restraint to the market growth. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 3.9% of agriculture disinfectants market during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Competitive Analysis

The Major Players in the Agriculture Disinfectants Market

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Nufarm Limited (U.S.)

The Chemours Company (U.S.)

Zoetis (U.S.)

Stepan Company (U.S.)

Thymox Technology (Canada)

Neogen Corporation (U.S.)

Downstream analysis

Agricultural Disinfectants Market is segmented on the basis of type such as hypochlorites & halogens, oxidizing agents & aldehydes, quaternary ammonium compounds & phenols, and others. Among all, quaternary ammonium compounds and phenols segment is accounted for holding the major share in the market and is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period.

Based on the form, agricultural disinfectants market is segmented into powder, liquid, and others. Among them, the liquid segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment followed by powder segment. The liquid segment is gaining popularity owing to its easy usage and comparatively low cost.

On the basis of application, agricultural disinfectants market is segmented into surface, aerial, water sanitizing and others. In all, the surface segment is dominating the market followed by the water sanitizing market.

Based on the end-use, the agricultural disinfectants market is segmented into agricultural farms and livestock farms. Among all, the livestock farms segment is anticipated to hold the major market share followed by the agricultural farms.

Market Segmentation

Agriculture disinfectants market is segmented on the basis of type, form, application, end-use, and region.

