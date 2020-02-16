Agricultural Crop Insurance Market 2019 Global Analysis and future Opportunities Forecast to 2024

Agricultural Crop insurance is purchased by agricultural producers, including farmers, ranchers, and others to protect themselves against either the loss of their crops due to natural disasters, such as hail, drought, and floods, or the loss of Premiums due to declines in the prices of agricultural commodities.

Scope of the Report:

The main types of Agricultural Crop Insurance are: MPCI and Hail. MPCI enjoyed the largest proportion in global market, accounting for over 87%.

Geographically, the global Agricultural Crop Insurance has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Africa and RoW. The North America held the largest share in the global Agricultural Crop Insurance market, its premiums of global market exceeds 51% in 2017.

Along with the Asia-Pacific region; European countries have had some form of crop insurance for more than a century. They are now mature markets with high penetration rates and offer comprehensive risk coverage for farmers. The developing countries that have succeeded in setting up a strong Agricultural Crop Insurance system (India, China), show that this success has been due, in large part, to public support granted through premium subsidies or reinsurance. Growth of the Agricultural Crop Insurance industry could also be attributed to North America which introduced the revenue-based Agricultural Corp Insurance and, more recently, from emerging markets such as China, India and Brazil, driven by rapidly increasing insurance penetration.

The worldwide market for Agricultural Crop Insurance is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 34000 million US$ in 2024, from 26300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Agricultural Crop Insurance in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PICC

Zurich (RCIS)

Chubb

QBE

China United Property Insurance

American Financial Group

Prudential

XL Catlin

Everest Re Group

Endurance Specialty

CUNA Mutual

Agriculture Insurance Company of India

Tokio Marine

CGB Diversified Services

Farmers Mutual Hail

Archer Daniels Midland

ICICI Lombard

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

MPCI

Hail

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Digital & Direct Channel

Bancassurance

Agencies

Brokers

