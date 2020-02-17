Agricultural Biologicals Market Consumption, Supply, Gross Margin Analysis by Key Players: Syngenta AG, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Isagro S.p.A., Novozymes A/S

The global agricultural biologicals market is expected to rise during the forecast period (2017-2023) on account of increasing shift in consumer preferences from chemical/synthetic-based farming to organic farming techniques. Additionally, an increase in demand for crop protection against weeds, insects and pests is likely to spur the growth of global agricultural biologicals market during the forecast period.

Agricultural biologicals market includes an eco-friendly farming process involving crop rotation and recycling of animal manure, green manure and crop residues.

Lack of awareness towards bio-based agricultural products and the low adoption rate of biopesticides are the major restraints faced by the global agricultural biologicals market.

Microbes are a type of agricultural biologicals derived from microorganisms such as bacteria and fungi. These microbes protect the crops from pests and diseases and also enhance the productivity and fertility of plants. Microbes are categorized into biocontrol, biofertility, and bioyield enhancers.

The key players operating in the global agricultural biologicals market include Syngenta AG, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Isagro S.p.A., Novozymes A/S, T. Stanes & Company Ltd, Marrone Bio Innovations, Arysta LifeScience Corporation, and Certis USA L.L.C.

