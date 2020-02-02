Agricultural and Forestry Machinery Market – The agricultural sector has been growing at a decent pace owing to the growing demand of food from an ever increasing population

Forest and agricultural industry players manufacture equipments used by the agricultural, garden and forestry industries. Agricultural machinery includes garden machinery, agricultural machinery for soil preparation, planting or fertilizing, harvesting or threshing machinery, milking machines, poultry-keeping machinery, spraying machinery, agricultural self-loading or self-unloading trailer or semi-trailer, harvesting or threshing machinery and mower. Garden machinery includes forestry excavators, delimbers, log loaders, feller bunchers, saw mills, skidders and grapples. The garden equipments are mowers, cutters, chainsaws, ride-on mowers and hedge trimmers.

Forest and agricultural machinery has a large global market. Agricultural and Forestry Machinery Market is expected to grow at a decent rate in the coming years. The APAC region led by India and China are expected to be the fastest growing market. Central and South America would also show significant growth. Cultivating machinery and plowing will be the fastest growing product type.

The agricultural sector has been growing at a decent pace owing to the growing demand of food from an ever increasing population. Similarly, demand for forest products have increased in real estate, wood products and pharmaceutical industry. The increase in living standards, push towards green houses and towns has increased number of gardens globally. In many countries governments have made it easier to acquire loans for buying equipments and machinery for agriculture. In most of the countries the licensing requirements are not much. Similarly, government regulations or the resource constraints are less demanding. These form the major drivers for this industry. The acquisition of manufacturing facilities requires a large capital investment. The magnitude of this financial commitment deters some firms from entering the industry.

Some of the major companies in this industry are AGCO, Claas KGaA, Fiat Industrial, Amazonen-Werke H. Dreyer GmbH & Company KG, Berthoud Agricole, Alamo Group, Kubota Groupe Exel Industries, Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group, John Deere & Company, Escorts Limited, China National Machinery Industry Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Valmont Industries Incorporated.