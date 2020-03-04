Agnosia Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Key Players, Major Drivers and Forecast to 2023

MRFR Provides Appropriate Analysis of Global Agnosia Treatment Market Geographical Analysis, Scope, Applications, Products, Prominent Audience, End Users, and Market Players for Global, and Country Level Market Segments, etc

Agnosia Treatment Market – Overview

The Global Agnosia Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7.2% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Agnosia is a rare neurological disorder; amongst those, the prevalence rate of visual or auditory agnosia is much higher than the tactile agnosia. It affects a large number of people all over the world in a year. Agnosia occurs when the brain suffers damage along certain pathways. The brains primary sensory processing areas are connects these pathways. These parts are known to store knowledge and information.

Agnosia is the loss of the ability to recognize objects, faces, voices, or places. It is a rare disorder which only affect a single pathway of the brain. The agnosia can be classified into three major types: visual, auditory, and tactile. Visual agnosia occurs when there is brain damage to the occipital lobe of the brain. The occipital lobe is responsible for the incoming visual information. Auditory agnosia is also known as pure word deafness. It’s the inability to recognize or process sounds despite intact hearing. Tactile agnosia is the inability to recognize objects by touch. Lesions in the parietal lobe of the brain are the cause of tactile agnosia.

If the cause of agnosia is properly treated, the recovery should occur within the first three months, although it may take up to a year. The success of recovery depends on the type, size, and location of the damage, the severity of the impairment, the age of the affected person, as well as the effectiveness of treatment. According to the WHO, treating and caring for people with dementia currently costs the world more than USD 604 billion per year.

Top Players:

Some of key the players in the global agnosia treatment market are B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Lupin ltd. (India), Fujifilm Holdings (Japan), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Siemens Healthcare(U.S.), Philips Healthcare (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland) , Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (India), Sandoz GmBH (Austria), Stellar- Bio Labs (India), Fresenius Kabi Ipsum SRL (Italy), Zhuhai United Laboratories Co Ltd (China), Cspc Zhongnuo Pharmaceutical Shijiazhuang Co Ltd (China), IPCA Labs ltd. (India) and others.

Segmentations:

The agnosia treatment market is segmented on the basis of is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, causes, type, and treatment.

On the basis of diagnosis it is segmented into Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and others.

On the basis of causes it is segmented into Alzheimer’s disease, Pick’s disease, MELAS, Balint’s syndrome.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into auditory agnosia, gustatory agnosia, olfactory agnosia, tactile agnosia, visual agnosia, and others. Others is further segmented into prosopagnosia and anosognosia.

On the basis of treatment, it is segmented into surgery, antibiotics for cerebral absess and radiation of brain tumor. Antibiotics for cerebral absess is further segmented into Ceftriaxone and Cefotaxime+metronidazole.

Geographical Analysis:

Global agnosia treatment consists of regions namely Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Alzheimer disease has become a major health concern as the world’s population ages. It is projected that by 2050, the world’s population people aged above 60 will account for approximately 22% cases of alzheimers and moreover four-fifths belonging to the developing regions such as Asia, Latin America or Africa.

North America dominated the global agnosia treatment market. Brain injury is considered as a major cause for the development of agnosia leading to the substantial share for the U.S. market. Europe holds the second largest share of the global agnosia diagnosis & treatment market. According to the WHO, Europe had an estimated 10 million disease cases in 2010 and based on United Nation’s demographic forecast this figure will rise to 14 million by 2030.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing agnosia diagnosis & treatment market across the globe. The increasing healthcare expenditure, and government initiatives for research & development will drive the market in China and India over the period. The Middle East and Africa hold the least share of the global agnosia treatment market due to limited availability of medical facilities.

