Agitator Drive Units Market to Pave Path for Augmented Revenue during the Period 2018-2028

The demand of agitator drive units among end use industries has gained substantial momentum in the global market over the last few years. Agitator drive units which is works as motors are designed to mix different combinations of phases such as gases with gases, gases into liquids, solid into liquid and others by using capacities of agitator drive units. The market for agitator drive units is anticipated to witness an increase in the overall sales of agitator drive units over the forecast period due to continuously growing processing and manufacturing sector. The global market for agitator drive units is anticipated to create a lucrative opportunities for the key manufacturers of agitator drive units to increase their overall market share in the market across the globe due to increasing number of projects in end use industries. The Agitator Drive Units Market includes several large and small players across the globe.

The global market for agitator drive units expected to register average single-digit CAGR across the regions during the forecast period from 2018-2028, according to recent research analysis of the company. The global agitator drive units market is anticipated to witness a significant rise in demand from East Asia and South Asia region owing to growing industrialization and an increasing number of end-use projects. North America is expected to dominate the global agitator drive units market in terms of both value as well as volume sales by 2019 end followed by Europe and East Asia. Owing to the rising demand for agitator drive units across developed as well as emerging economies is expected to create increasing manufacturing and sales footprint for the key manufacturers of the agitator drive units globally.

Increasing demand for customized products is expected to boost sales of agitator drive units

Over the last decade, the global industrial automation industry across all the regions has witnessed significant growth opportunities. The global market for agitator drive units is anticipated to register moderate CAGR growth in next few years due to several key impacting factors which are expected to drive the global agitator drive units market. Some of the market influencing factors include growing industrialization, rising demand of the agitator drive units among end-use industries, increasing manufacturing facilities in emerging economies. The increasing demand for customized agitator drive units is expected to create large opportunities for the global as well as local manufacturers to penetrate a high market share across the globe. However, high maintenance cost of agitator drive units is expected to hamper the growth of the global agitator drive units over the forecast period.

The agitator drive units market can be segmented on mounting type, capacity, power range, application, and end use industries. On the basis of mounting type, agitator drive units market can be categorized into fixed mounted, top mounted, bottom mounted, side mounted, vertical mounted, and horizontal mounted. On the basis of capacity, the agitator drive units market can be segmented into up to 100 gallons, 100 – 500 gallons, and more than 500 gallons. On the basis of power range, the agitator drive units market can be segmented into up to 5 hp, 5- 15 hp, and more than 15 hp. On the basis of application, the global market for agitator drive units can be classified into large tank agitators, portable agitators, and drum agitators. On the basis of end use industries, agitator drive units market can be categorized into chemical, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, paper & pulp, paint & coatings, mineral, cosmetics, and other end use industries. Geographically, the global market for agitator drive units can be segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa.

Continuous technological advancements in agitator drive units, key strategy of manufacturers

The global market for agitator drive units is consist of several key manufacturers who are primarily converging on new technologies in the market. Some of the key market participants in the global agitator drive units market are Ekato Group, Woodman Agitator, Inc., Abbottstown Industries, Inc., Watt Drive WEG Group, National Oilwell Varco, Shandong Xinhai Mining Technology & Equipment Inc.; and other prominent players in agitator drive units market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the agitator drive units market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to agitator drive units market segments such as geographies, mounting type, capacity, power range, application, and end use industries.

