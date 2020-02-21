Agar Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Summary

Agar or agar-agar is a jelly-like substance, obtained from algae. Agar is derived from the polysaccharide agarose, which forms the supporting structure in the cell walls of certain species of algae, and which is released on boiling. These algae are known as agarophytes and belong to the Rhodophyta (red algae) phylum. Agar is actually the resulting mixture of two components: the linear polysaccharide agarose and a heterogeneous mixture of smaller molecules called agaropectin.

The global Agar market was valued at USD 268.58 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 338.17 million by 2022.

The technical barriers of Agar are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The key companies in Agar market are Green Fresh Group, Kingyen, Shantou Chenghai District Agar Glue Factory, Huey shying, Fuli Agar Factory, Mingfu Fujian Agar Co., Marine Hydrocolloids, ROKO, Agarmex, etc. And the enterprises are concentrated in China. China is the largest producer, occupied about 62% production.

According to customer types, Agar is widely used in Food Industry, Pharmaceutic, Cosmetics, Daily Chemical and Scientific Research. In 2016, Agar for Food Industry occupied more than 57% of total amount. With the improvement of living standards and global higher scientific research investment from government, enterprises, research institutions, schools, etc. the demand for Agar is expected to increase during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Agar industry will usher in a stable growth space.

However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Agar. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.

The global Agar market is valued at 280 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 380 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Agar volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agar market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

