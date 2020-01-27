AFP Testing Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2024

Alpha-fetoprotein (AFP) screening tests are extensively employed globally as they aid in determining particular types of chromosomal aberrations such as Edward’s syndrome and Down’s syndrome, some types of cancer, and neural tube defects. AFP screening tests are commercially available owing to their sensitivity in the diagnosis of cancer. AFP is the most commonly found plasma protein in the fetus of human beings. This protein is primarily made up of immature liver cells within the fetus, hence infants have elevated levels of AFP, which later on falls to normal adult level at the end of the first year.

This report on the global AFP Testing Market identifies the size of the market and also presents the growth opportunities in the market in forthcoming years. The market dynamics, drivers, growth indicators, challenges, and competitive landscape of the market have been encapsulated in this study. The significance of AFP testing and an analysis of the key trends dominant in the market has also been presented through this study. The top technological developments taking place in the AFP testing market have also been included. Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis are also being utilized in order to present the degree of competition prevalent in this market.

The report utilizes tables and distinctive graphics to present the key segments dominant in the global AFP testing market. A pin point evaluation of the transforming dynamics has also been presented through this study. An extensive review on the macro and micro factors useful for the already present players as well as the new entrants has also been encapsulated coupled with a comprehensive value chain analysis. The study helps the emerging players in making informed decisions by incorporating complete market insights and by presenting a detailed evaluation of all the market segments.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1623

AFP screening tests are largely employed and numerous amongst them are available commercially owing to their sensitivity for cancer diagnosis. The normal level of AFP in the blood of human beings is lower than 10 ng/ml but it may become as high as 500ng/ml in people suffering from chronic hepatitis. AFP levels also elevate in patients suffering from renal cancer, brain tumors, Hodgkin’s disease, and lymphoma.

The segment of cancer diagnostic is rising owing to the fact that researchers are on the lookout for discovering specific antigens and new techniques for further improvement of the mode of treatment. Thus, the increasing cases of cancer globally will provide impetus to the growth of the market for AFP testing. Some common cancers include testes cancer, liver cancer, ovarian cancer, stomach cancer, pancreatic cancer, and biliary tract cancer, and others including hepatitis and cirrhosis. In addition, the global AFP testing market is also poised to rise due to the increasing aging population because of the fact that aged people are more prone to tumor development and diseases.

In terms of geography, the global AFP testing market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, the North America AFP testing market presents a significant share, while Europe and Asia Pacific were also dominant regions in the market, after North America.

The top players in the global AFP testing market are Biomedical Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Kreatech Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, and Roche Diagnostics, among others.

Request to View ToC of the report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=1623