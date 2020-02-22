Affective Computing Market 2018 Global Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Industry Forecast to 2023

The report on the Global Affective Computing Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Overview

Affective computing is the area of study linked with cognitive computing and artificial intelligence. Affective computing is a process of collecting data from facial expressions, voice inputs, and body language to measure the level of human emotions. A major area of progress in affective computing market is the design of computational devices having emotional measurement capabilities for simulating human emotions.

The affective computing market is segmented by type, vertical, deployment, and organization size.

On the basis of type, the affective computing market is divided into hardware, software (analytics software, enterprise software, facial feature extraction, gesture recognition, speech recognition, and others). Enterprise software provides business-oriented tools such as online payment processing and automated billing systems. The enterprise software is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Facial feature extraction is a part of face recognition technology that defines the process of locating specific regions, points, landmarks, or curves/contours in a 2-D or a 3-D image. The segment facial expression, at present, is dominating the market of affective computing.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6132

Segments

On the basis of vertical, the affective computing market is segmented into retail, transportation & logistics, IT &Telecom, public sector, BSFI, and others. The retail sector is dominating the market by using data analytics, and sensors to understand consumer behavior for taking better decisions. Affective computing is also used in logistics for planning, implementing, and controlling the effective and efficient flow of goods and services from the point of origin to the point of consumption. This is expected to help logistics and transportation to show the highest growth rate.

On the basis of deployment, the affective computing market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. Services and solutions that are delivered and consumed in real-time over the internet are known as Cloud Computing. On the basis of organization size, the affective computing market is segmented as small & medium scale enterprise (SME’s) and large enterprises. Large enterprises invest more capital in industrial plants and machinery, and their research & development. Therefore, this segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. On the basis of technology, the affective computing market is segmented as touch-based and touchless.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Affective Computing Market is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

North America was dominating the affective computing market and holds the largest market share in 2018. Due to large number of enterprises acquired affective computing technologies, along with the latest technologies.

North America’s affective computing market incorporates major products that are in high demand currently along with cost breakup, manufacturing volume, import/export scheme and contribution to the affective computing market revenue in North America. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are the countries reviewed for the affective computing market in this region. Research in multimodal recognition and detection combined with the effective and efficient collaboration among different researchers is providing the market with tremendous potential growth opportunities.

Asia Pacific region offers potential growth opportunities for the market to emerge over the forecast period. The key factor driving the growth of Asia Pacific region includes improvement in technological implementations & rising smart city investments. India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are the countries considered for Asia Pacific affective computing market. A major driver for this region is affective computing based robots and digital call centers.

Check Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/6132

Key Players:

Some of the key players in affective computing market include Google LLC (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Saffron Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), Elliptic Labs A/S (Norway), Eyesight Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Pyreos Limited (Scotland), Softkinetic Systems (Belgium), SiteCorp. (The Netherlands).

Other players in market are Dream Face Technologies (U.S.), Gesturetek(U.S.), Palantir Technologies(U.S.), Affectiva (U.S.), Emotional Recognition(U.K), Numenta (U.S.), CrowdEmotion(U.K), SRI International (U.S.), Feel Wristband (Sentio Solutions)(U.S.), Vokaturi (The Netherlands) among others

Target Audience

Business intelligence tools

System experts

System integrators

Telecommunication Vendors Machine learning/Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution providers

Mobile network operators

Cognitive and AI technology experts/providers

End-users/consumers/enterprise users

Technology consultants

LIST OF TABLES

Table1 Global Affective Computing Market: By Region, 2018-2023

Table2 North America Affective Computing Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table3 Europe Affective Computing Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table4 Asia Pacific Affective Computing Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table5 The Middle East & Africa Affective Computing Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Continued……

Get More Information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/affective-computing-market

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Affective Computing Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global Affective Computing Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Affective Computing Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Affective Computing Market In 2018, By Country (In %)

Continued…….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]