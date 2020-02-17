AEROSPACE NANOTECHNOLOGY MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

Nanostructure, a part of nanotechnology, is a wide and interdisciplinary area requiring R&D, which gained traction in the last two decades. Nanotechnology is defined as the study and the use of structures smaller than 100 nanometers. This technology is capable of transforming the ways in which materials are produced, and the functionalities of the same can be retained or augmented. Primarily, there are three types of nanomaterials employed in aerospace manufacturing; nanostructured metals, polymer nanocomposites, and anti-corrosion coatings. The use of nanotechnology or nanomaterial ensures that an airborne platform retains its operational superiority, enhances the physical properties of structural and non-structural polymers used in the construction of an aircraft, and deliver efficient nano and micro sensors used in spacecraft. The resultant components also prevent corrosions, thereby increasing the longevity of the platform. Technavio anticipates that the use of nanotechnology will reflect long-term sustainability and ensure enhancement in the overall performance of an aircraft/spacecraft.

The analysts forecast the global aerospace nanotechnology market to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% during the period 2017-2021.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aerospace nanotechnology market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated in the overall market from the procurement of commercial and military aircraft components and subsystems (airframe structures, aero-engine parts, and aircraft-electro communication systems) that are manufactured using nanotechnology.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Aerospace Nanotechnology Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Airbus

• Glonatech

• Flight Shield

• Lockheed Martin

• Lufthansa Technik

• tripleO Performance Solution

• Zyvex Technologies

Other prominent vendors

• CHOOSE NanoTech

• General Nano

• HR TOUGHGUARD

• Metamaterial Technologies

Market driver

• Emergence of carbon nanotube nanocomposites in airframe manufacturing

Market driver

Market challenge

• Manufacturing and procedural constraints

Market challenge

Market trend

• Advancements in stealth technology used in airborne platforms

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

