Aerospace Microwave Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

Microwaves, also called micro-kilowaves, are electromagnetic waves that have relatively shorter wavelengths than radio waves. These include both ultra-high frequency (UHF) and extremely high frequency(EHF). Solid -state devices and vacuum-tube devices generate microwaves.

The analysts forecast the Global Aerospace Microwave Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.81% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Aerospace Microwave Devices Market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of microwave devices for aerospace sector.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Aerospace Microwave Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Market driver

• Emergence of miniaturized parts and components

Market challenge

• Design complexity in radar upgradation

Market trend

• Growing adoption of semiconductor lifecycle management (SLiM)

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Comparison by application

• Commercial aviation – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Military aviation – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FREQUENCY-BANDS

• Segmentation by frequency-bands

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Growing popularity of AM

• Evolution of revised MPAR

• Growing adoption of SLiM

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• API Technologies

• Cobham

• Crane

• L3 Technologies

• Qorvo

• Teledyne Technologies

Continued…..