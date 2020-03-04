Aerospace Landing Gear Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:
For aircraft, the landing gear supports the craft when it is not flying, allowing it to take off, land, and taxi without damage. Wheels are typically used but skids, skis, floats or a combination of these and other elements can be deployed depending both on the surface and on whether the craft only operates vertically (VTOL) or is able to taxi along the surface. Faster aircraft usually have retractable undercarriages, which fold away during flight to reduce air resistance or drag.
The worldwide market for Aerospace Landing Gear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 13000 million US$ in 2023, from 13000 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Aerospace Landing Gear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
UTC Aerospace Systems
AAR Corp
Safran Landing System
CIRCOR Aerospace
Magellan Aerospace
Heroux-Devtek
Liebherr Group
GKN Aerospace Services
Triumph Group
SPP Canada Aircraft
Whippany Actuation System
Aerospace Turbine Rotables
Eaton Corporation
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Main Landing Gear
Nose/Tail Landing Gear
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Commerical
Region Jet
Business Jet
Helicopter
Miltary Aircraft
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Aerospace Landing Gear Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Main Landing Gear
1.2.2 Nose/Tail Landing Gear
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Commerical
1.3.2 Region Jet
1.3.3 Business Jet
1.3.4 Helicopter
1.3.5 Miltary Aircraft
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 UTC Aerospace Systems
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Aerospace Landing Gear Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 UTC Aerospace Systems Aerospace Landing Gear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 AAR Corp
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Aerospace Landing Gear Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 AAR Corp Aerospace Landing Gear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Safran Landing System
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Aerospace Landing Gear Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Safran Landing System Aerospace Landing Gear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 CIRCOR Aerospace
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Aerospace Landing Gear Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 CIRCOR Aerospace Aerospace Landing Gear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Magellan Aerospace
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Aerospace Landing Gear Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Magellan Aerospace Aerospace Landing Gear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Heroux-Devtek
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Aerospace Landing Gear Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Heroux-Devtek Aerospace Landing Gear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 Liebherr Group
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Aerospace Landing Gear Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Liebherr Group Aerospace Landing Gear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…….
