Aerospace Galley Trolley And Container Market is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 4.4% by 2025

Trolleys and containers utilized in commercial aircrafts are considered a part of aircraft galley primarily falling under the umbrella term galley inserts. Trolleys are used for the purpose of transporting food and beverages to the passengers within the aircraft cabin while cabins are small storage boxes affixed in the aircraft galley for storing small items such as food and ice among others.

The global aerospace galley trolley and container market is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 4.4% in terms of sales value generated over the forecast period beginning from 2017 till 2025, driven chiefly by the growth of air travel witnessed over the years.

Market Dynamics

It is a well-known fact that commercial aircrafts that are used to transport passengers have become, in the current scenario, much more than a vessel to get from one point to another. Airline carriers continuously modify the interiors of their aircraft fleet so as to provide utmost luxury and comfort to their passengers without compromising on ticket prices. This dynamic change has brought in more passengers to opt for air travel than other means of transport resulting in high growth witnessed in the number of passengers on a yearly basis. The airline industry has become a very competitive industry with numerous airline carriers entering the market – in particular the low-cost airline carriers offering cheap flights with improved cabin comforts. These factors have led to an increase in the number of orders the airline carriers place for aircrafts to the OEMs. Similarly, these factors have also led the manufacturers of trolleys and containers to ramp up their production thereby increasing the supply as per the demand generated by the airline industry. With an uptick witnessed in air travel, bottlenecks have been observed in the aircraft manufacturing industry with the production output unable to meet the demands placed by the airline carriers leading to backlogs and delays in the deliveries of new aircraft.

The duopoly shared by Boeing and Airbus in the manufacture of commercial aircrafts is being challenged currently with few new manufacturers cropping up in China namely COMAC among others entering into the market providing more opportunities for galley trolley and container manufacturers to improve their customer base and overall sales.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, aircraft type, fit type and region. The product type segment is bifurcated as trolley and container which are further segmented in the respective category. From the perspective of trolley type segmentation, meal/bar trolley type takes up the highest market share and is anticipated to hold the leading position in the upcoming years, though it has to be noted that end use of the trolley is not fixed and can be interchanged to accommodate the requirements such as waste bin and folding trolley among others. The same can also be said for the container type segmentation, wherein ice containers take up around 20% of the market share. In the locking mechanism segment for both trolleys and containers, manual locking overshadows electronic locking by a large margin owing to simplicity in design, preference for the former and the associated low costs. On the basis of aircraft type, narrow body aircrafts dominate the market share by more than 50% from a global perspective owing to large demand for aircraft fleet of such aircrafts. However, the penetration of trolleys and containers within each type of aircraft is different and must be taken into account as the number of trolleys and containers increases when wide body and very large aircraft comes into the picture.

Key Regions

The airline industry thrives positively in Asia Pacific and Middle East region wherein numerous airline carriers have entered into the market ordering new aircrafts to add to their existing fleet, providing ample opportunities for the trolley and container market to flourish during the forecast period. The market in the North American and the European region is also anticipated to grow but the airline industry in these regions has become stagnant from the past couple of years.