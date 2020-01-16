Aerospace Floor Panel Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Segment & Forecast Up to 2025

This report, from studies the floor panel market in the global aerospace industry over the period 2016 to 2021. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities in the market.

The Global Aerospace Floor Panel Market: Highlights

The aircraft’s floor panel is an integral part of aviation interior components. The floor panels are made up of either composite or metals to withstand high load and offer longer life. An excellent stiffness, lightweight, high corrosion resistance, an outstanding FST property, and chemical & whether resistance are some of the key requirements of aircraft floor panel material.

The global aerospace floor panel market offers an attractive growth opportunity to the entire ecosystem of the market. The market is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.4% over the next five years, driven by increasing deliveries of new commercial and regional aircraft, advancement in the technology, shift from aluminium to composite materials in the next generation aircraft, and rising global aircraft fleet size.

Based on the aircraft type, the aerospace floor panel market is segmented into following types in the report: Narrow Body, Wide Body, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and General Aviation. Narrow body is expected to remain the largest aircraft type in the global aerospace floor panel market during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. Wide body aircraft is likely to witness the fastest growth for the same period, driven by an increasing demand of wide body aircraft, such B787 and A350XWB in developing economies, such as China and India. There is also a healthy demand of wide body aircraft in the Middle East region.

Based on end-user type market, the global aerospace floor panel market can be divided into OEM and Aftermarket. OEM is likely to remain the largest end-use type during the forecast period, driven by an increasing demand of commercial and regional aircraft across regions. Both OEMs and aftermarket are likely to witness a healthy growth over the next five years.

Based on region, the global aerospace floor panel market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America will remain the largest market during the forecast period. North America is the manufacturing capital of the aerospace industry with presence of small to large OEMs in each aircraft category. Most of the players have manufacturing and assembly plants in the North America.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth for the same period. The highest commercial aircraft fleet size, gradual shift of manufacturing / assembly plants of OEMs, and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft, such as Comac C919, ARJ21, and MRJ, fuelled by increasing passenger traffic are likely to drive the Asia-Pacific region in coming years.

Some of the major companies in the aerospace floor panel manufacturing are Hexcel Corporation, M.C. Gill Corporation, B E Aerospace, Zodiac Aerospace, EFW, and Euro-Composites. New product development, adoption of advanced lightweight materials, and collaboration with OEMs are some of the key strategies adopted by companies to gain a competitive edge over other competitors.

Research Methodology

This report offers high-quality insights and is the outcome of detailed research methodology comprising extensive secondary research, rigorous primary interviews with industry stakeholders and validation and triangulation with internal database and statistical tools. More than 700 authenticated secondary sources, such as company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles have been leveraged to gather the data. We usually conduct more than 10 detailed primary interviews with the market players across the value chain in the all four regions and industry experts to obtain both the qualitative and quantitative insights.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

• Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

• Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

• Market trend and forecast analysis.

• Market segment trend and forecast.

• Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

• Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

• Emerging trends.

• Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

• Key success factors.

The aerospace floor panel market is segmented into the following categories.

Global Aerospace Floor Panel Market by Aircraft Type

• Narrow Body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

• Wide Body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

• Very Large Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

• Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

• General Aviation (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Aerospace Floor Panel Market by Material Type

• Composites (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

• Metals (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Aerospace Floor Panel Market by Core Materials Type

• Nomex Honeycomb (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

• Aluminium Honeycomb (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

• Others (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Aerospace Floor Panel Market by End-Use Type

• OEM (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

• Aftermarket (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Aerospace Floor Panel Market by Region:

• North America (Country Analysis: USA, Canada, and Mexico)

• Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France, Russia, UK, and Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan, China, South Korea, India, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific)

• Rest of the world (Country Analysis: Latin America, Middle East, and Others)

Report Customization Options

With this detailed report, offers one of the following free customization options to our respectable clients:

Company Profiling

Detailed profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

SWOT analysis of key players (up to 3)

Market Segmentation

Current market segmentation of any one of the aircraft type by material type

Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players on the following parameters: Product portfolio, geographical reach, regional presence, and strategic alliances

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

2. Aerospace Floor Panel Market Overview and Market Forces

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Market Evolution

2.3. Manufacturing Process

2.4. Market Classification

2.4.1. By Aircraft Type

2.4.2. By Material Type

2.4.3. By Core Material Type

2.4.4. By End-Use Type

2.4.5. By Region

2.5. Market Drivers

2.6. Market Constraints

2.7. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.8. Supply Chain Analysis

2.9. PEST Analysis: Impact Assessment of Changing Business Environment

2.10. Porter Five Forces Analysis

2.10.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.10.2. Bargaining Power of Customers

2.10.3. Threat of New Entrants

2.10.4. Threat of Substitutes

2.10.5. Competitive Rivalry

2.11. SWOT Analysis

3. Global Aerospace Floor Panel Market – By Aircraft Type

3.1. Strategic Insights

3.2. Aerospace Floor Panel Market by Aircraft Type in 2015

3.3. Aerospace Floor Panel Market Trend and Forecast by Aircraft Type (US$ Million and Million Sq. Ft.)

3.4. Growth Magnitude of the Aerospace Floor Panel Market by Aircraft Type

3.5. Narrow Body Aircraft Floor Panel Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Sq. Ft.)

3.5.1. Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Sq. Ft.)

3.6. Wide Body Aircraft Floor Panel Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Sq. Ft.)

3.6.1. Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Sq. Ft.)

3.7. Very Large Aircraft Floor Panel Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Sq. Ft.)

3.7.1. Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Sq. Ft.)

3.8. Regional Aircraft Floor Panel Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Sq. Ft.)

3.8.1. Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Sq. Ft.)

3.9. General Aviation Floor Panel Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Sq. Ft.)

3.9.1. Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Sq. Ft.)

4. Global Aerospace Floor Panel Market – By Material Type

4.1. Strategic Insights

4.2. Aerospace Floor Panel Market by Material Type in 2015

4.3. Aerospace Floor Panel Market Trend and Forecast by Material Type (US$ Million and Million Sq. Ft.)

4.4. Growth Magnitude of the Aerospace Floor Panel Market by Material Type

4.5. Composites: Aerospace Floor Panel Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Sq. Ft.)

4.5.1. Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Sq. Ft.)

4.6. Metals: Aerospace Floor Panel Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Sq. Ft.)

4.6.1. Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Sq. Ft.)

5. Global Aerospace Floor Panel Market – By Core Material Type

5.1. Strategic Insights

5.2. Aerospace Floor Panel Market by Core Material Type in 2015

5.3. Aerospace Floor Panel Market Trend and Forecast by Core Material Type (US$ Million and Million Sq. Ft.)

5.4. Growth Magnitude of the Aerospace Floor Panel Market by Core Material Type

5.5. Nomex Honeycomb: Aerospace Floor Panel Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Sq. Ft.)

5.5.1. Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Sq. Ft.)

5.6. Aluminium Honeycomb: Aerospace Floor Panel Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.6.1. Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Sq. Ft.)

5.7. Others: Aerospace Floor Panel Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Sq. Ft.)

5.7.1. Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Sq. Ft.)

6. Global Aerospace Floor Panel Market – By End-Use Type

6.1. Strategic Insights

6.2. Aerospace Floor Panel Market by End-Use Type in 2015

6.3. Aerospace Floor Panel Market Trend and Forecast by End-Use Type (US$ Million and Million Sq. Ft.)

6.4. Growth Magnitude of the Aerospace Floor Panel Market by End-Use Type

6.5. OEM: Aerospace Floor Panel Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Sq. Ft.)

6.5.1. Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Sq. Ft.)

6.6. Aftermarket: Aerospace Floor Panel Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Sq. Ft.)

6.6.1. Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Sq. Ft.)

Continued…..

