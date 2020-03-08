AEROSPACE & DEFENSE CONNECTORS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2022

Latest Report on Aerospace & Defense Connectors Market Global Analysis & 2022 Forecast Research Study

This report, from, studies the connectors market in the global aerospace & defense industry over the period 2017 to 2022. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision-making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities in the market.

The Global Aerospace & Defense Connectors Market: Highlights

The global aerospace & defense connectors market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 5.1% over the next five years to reach US$ 1,713.2 million in 2022. Increasing production rate of commercial and regional aircraft, such as B737, A320, A350XWB, and C Series; upcoming aircraft & introduction of variants of existing aircraft, such as C919, MRJ, B737Max, A320neo, and E-2 Jets; rising global aircraft fleet; need for lower MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) cost, high demand for the advanced avionic systems, and advancement in the connectors technology are major growth drivers of the global aerospace & defense connectors market.

The global aerospace & defense connectors market is segmented based on aircraft type as narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, very large aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, and military aircraft. Narrow-body and wide-body aircraft are the growth engines of the global aerospace & defense connectors market during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. Wide-body aircraft is projected to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by increasing demand from Asia-Pacific and Middle-East regions. B777, A330, B787, and A350XWB are the major aircraft generating a healthy demand for connectors. Increasing production rate of B787 and A350XWB; upcoming variants of existing aircraft, such as B777x and A330neo; and rising wide-body aircraft fleet size would continue driving the market in the coming five years.

The global aerospace & defense connectors market is segmented based on product type as the signal, power, RF connectors, fiber optics, ethernet, and others. Signal connector is likely to remain the most dominant product type in the market during the forecast period. Signal connectors, fiber optics, and RF connectors are estimated to witness impressive growth rates during the forecast period, driven by the demand for high-performance connectors which are faster, lighter, and have increased functionalities and power efficiencies.

The global aerospace & defense connectors market is segmented based on shape type as circular, rectangular, and others. Circular connector is expected to remain the most dominant type during the forecast period, driven by its preference in a wide array of applications.

North America is projected to remain the largest market for connectors during the forecast period. North America is the manufacturing hub of the aerospace & defense industry with the presence of several large to small OEMs, tier players, and connector manufacturers. Increasing deliveries of Boeing and Bombardier aircraft, high demand for Lockheed Martin F-35, and large aircraft fleet size are the major drivers of connectors market in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Commencement of commercial aircraft OEMs’ assembly plants in China, increasing demand for military aircraft; and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft, such as Comac C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ, fueled by increasing passenger traffic are likely to drive the demand for connectors in the region.

Amphenol Corporation, TE Connectivity, ITT Corporation, Esterline Technologies Corporation, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Glenair Inc., Bel Fuse Inc., Smiths Group Plc, Rosenberger Group, and Radiall Inc. are the dominant players in the global aerospace & defense connectors market. Long-term contracts and an advancement in the technology are the key strategies adopted by major players to gain a competitive edge in the market throughout the globe.

The global aerospace & defense connectors market is segmented into the following categories.

Global Aerospace & Defense Connectors Market by Aircraft Type:

Narrow-Body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Wide-Body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Very Large Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Aerospace & Defense Connectors Market by Application Type:

Avionics and Control Systems (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Interiors and IFE (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Engine (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Landing Gear (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Airframe (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Aerospace & Defense Connectors Market by Product Type:

Signal (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Power (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Radio Frequency (RF) Connectors (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Fiber Optics (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Ethernet (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Aerospace & Defense Connectors Market by Shape Type:

Circular (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Rectangular (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Aerospace & Defense Connectors Market by Sales Channel Type:

Direct Sales (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Distributor Sales (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Aerospace & Defense Connectors Market by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: The USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France, The UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the world (Country Analysis: Middle East, Latin America, and Others)

