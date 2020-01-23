Aerospace Couplers Market 2018 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities And Market Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Aerospace Couplers Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

Aerospace coupler is a mechanical device, which is mainly utilized to connect the shafts end to end for the effective transmission of power. The couplers are designed to provide safe and accurate connection during refuelling of aircraft. Aerospace couplers aid the mechanical connection between the onboard systems such as terrain following radar and flight control system. Aerospace couplers and its dynamics can produce beneficial or adverse controllability and stability, depending on the characteristics of the aerospace. With the increase in speed, aircrafts are experiencing various strange instabilities, including violent motion about all three axes. At times, severity of these motions have resulted in loss of lives and aircraft. There are various kinds of coupling modes, which include inertia-roll coupling, control coupling, dutch roll coupling and so on. Aerospace couplers are majorly employed in military aircraft, commercial aircraft, rockets, satellites and missiles. Aerospace couplers are designed to transform power from the engine to various gearboxes on fixed wing and rotor craft alike. There are various types of couplers available in the market, which perform different functions such as pressure coupler, hydrant coupler and emergency breakaway coupler. Pressure coupler protects the aircrafts from damages caused by surges and excess pressure and are connected to the hydrant pit adapter in order to allow the flow of pressurized fuel from pipeline to the receiving aircraft. Hydrant couplers are made up of aluminium and high strength stainless steel. Based on the various couplers, there are numerous coupling techniques adopted for the effective fuelling of the aircrafts, which include threadless cramshell couplings, positivelok couplings and metal seal flexible couplings.

Global Aerospace Couplers Market: Segmentation

The global aerospace couplers market can be segmented mainly on the basis of product type and application.

Based on the product type, the global aerospace couplers market can be segmented into;

Pressure Coupler

Hydrant Coupler

Emergency Breakaway Coupler

Based on the application, the global aerospace couplers market can be segmented into;

Commercial Aircrafts

Military Aircraft

Global Aerospace Couplers Market: Dynamics

With the advancement of aerospace industry, the competition among the aerospace coupler manufacturers has been increasing. Currently, a large number of people prefer aeroplanes as a convenient mode of transportation owing to the affordable charges and comfort in commuting, along with the shorter travel time required to reach the destination compared to other modes of transportation. Various governments are globally establishing their aerospace sector and there is a rising demand for aircrafts as well as aerospace couplers in commercial as well as military sectors. With the increasing demand for the aircrafts, the demand for aerospace couplers is expected to witness substantial growth in the near future. Growth of the air traffic in last 20 years has been spectacular and there is an indication that it will continue to expand over the forecast period, which in turn, is projected to propel the demand for aerospace couplers.

On the other hand, the growth in demand will bring forth number of challenges for dealing with mass transportation and congestion of ATM and airport infrastructure.

Manufacturers of aerospace couplers are focussing on merger and acquisition related activities in order to expand their business in various regions & enhance their market share.

Global Aerospace Couplers Market: Region-wise Outlook

The aerospace industry is matured in developed regions such as Europe and North America and represent a large share in the global aerospace couplers market. Aerospace couplers contribute a substantial share to the economy of the U.S., since aerospace industry is one of the major contributors to the GDP of the country. On the other hand, developing countries in the Asia-Pacific region such as India and China are expected to grow at a solid CAGR in the near future owing to the increased infrastructural activities.

Global Aerospace Couplers Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of the market participants in the Aerospace Couplers market identified across the value chain include Eaton, Coupling Corporation of America, Senior Aerospace Metal Bellows, Intrex Aerospace, Cla-Val, Parker Hannifin Corp. and UTC Aerospace Systems, among others.

