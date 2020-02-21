Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2023

Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market by Platform (Aircraft, UAV, Spacecraft), Application (Engine, Structural, Others), Material Type (Metal Alloy, Plastic, Others), Technology (3D Printing, Laser Sintering, Others) and Region Forecast to 2023

Market Snapshot

The technological affinity of additive manufacturing (AM) has grown beyond all expectations, successfully capturing an important position in one of the largest manufacturing domain – aerospace. AM has gained considerable traction in the aerospace sector and is likely to find more application opportunities in the future. The global market for aerospace additive manufacturing is expected to soar at a compound annual growth rate of 20.24% between 2018 and 2023. The aerospace sector continues to seek manufacturing solutions that can address the issues arising from a combination of factors, which include new environmental polies, increased air travel and focus towards improving modern aircraft structures. Aircraft manufacturers are striving to develop lighter aircraft components without compromising on durability, which remains a critical aspect. This is where AM becomes an important asset as it facilitates manufacturing of complex aerospace parts that were previously difficult to conceptualize. The aerospace sector shows massive interest in additive manufacturing and aims to leverage the technology to create value across all its sub-sectors.

Report Overview

This MRFR report provides five-year market forecast (2018-2023) for aerospace additive manufacturing. The report also highlights the current market status, industry trends and recent developments in the market. Key macro and micro-economic aspects that are likely to influence the market prospects are also analyzed in the report. The scope of the research also covers different platforms such as aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicle and spacecraft. A revenue analysis on the current application areas (engine, structural and other components) is also available in the report. For market sizing, all the key material types used in aerospace additive manufacturing that are currently used such as metal alloy, plastic, and rubber were profiled. The major aerospace additive manufacturing technologies discussed in the report, which include 3D Printing, laser sintering, direct metal, selective, stereolithography, fused deposition modelling electron beam melting. This report cover the aerospace additive manufacturing market across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Players Covered

Stratasys, EOS, GE Additive, 3D System, ExOne, Arcam AB, ATI, CRS Holdings Inc., Concept Laser, CRP Technology S.R.L, SLM Solutions, and Optomec.

The report provides insights on the leading market players and evaluates their current market share. Company information, covering annual revenue, segmental share, geographical presence, SWOT, growth strategies, new product launch, M&A activities, and the latest R&D initiatives is also available in the report.

Research Methodology

MRFR’s research methodologies focuses on combining the right mix of research that adhere to the highest standards of market research and assessment, proving an accurate and objective view of the market. The research process begins with primary research with industry participants and opinion holders for gathering firsthand information on market opportunities, trends, competitive landscape, and future outlook to validate its data and analysis. MRFR conducts exhaustive secondary research on internal and external sources to collect qualitative and quantitative information relating to the market. Proprietary forecast models and the top-down and bottom-up approaches are employed to estimate and forecast market size, viewing the market from different perspectives.

Intended Audience

Service Providers

Policy Maker

Manufacturers

Components Manufacturers

