Aerospace 3D Printing Market Enabling Technologies, Applications, Standardization, Key Trends Forecasts 2024

3D Printing is a layer-by-layer process of producing 3D objects directly from a digital model. 3D Printing produces functional parts and discussed benefits that have been realized in the medical, aerospace & defense sectors, and aerospace field is mainly discussed in this report.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Aerospace 3D Printing industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA and Europe. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

Stratasys, 3D Systems, EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions captured the top three revenue share spots in the Aerospace 3D Printing market in 2016. Stratasys dominated with 23.63% revenue share, followed by 3D Systems with 19.05% revenue share and EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions with 21.85% revenue share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area and in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Aerospace 3D Printing brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

The worldwide market for Aerospace 3D Printing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 36.5% over the next five years, will reach 6240 million US$ in 2024, from 960 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Aerospace 3D Printing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Stratasys

3D Systems

Arcam Group

Renishaw

ExOne

Optomec

SLM Solutions

EnvisionTEC

VoxelJet AG

Sciaky Inc

EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions

GE

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Plastics Material

Ceramics Material

Metals Material

Other Material

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Civil Aviation

Military Aviation

Spacecraft

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Aerospace 3D Printing product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Aerospace 3D Printing, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Aerospace 3D Printing in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Aerospace 3D Printing competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

……..

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Aerospace 3D Printing Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Plastics Material

1.2.2 Ceramics Material

1.2.3 Metals Material

1.2.4 Other Material

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Civil Aviation

1.3.2 Military Aviation

1.3.3 Spacecraft

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Stratasys

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Aerospace 3D Printing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Stratasys Aerospace 3D Printing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 3D Systems

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Aerospace 3D Printing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 3D Systems Aerospace 3D Printing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Arcam Group

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Aerospace 3D Printing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Arcam Group Aerospace 3D Printing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Renishaw

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Aerospace 3D Printing Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Renishaw Aerospace 3D Printing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 ExOne

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Aerospace 3D Printing Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 ExOne Aerospace 3D Printing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Optomec

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Aerospace 3D Printing Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Optomec Aerospace 3D Printing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 SLM Solutions

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Aerospace 3D Printing Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 SLM Solutions Aerospace 3D Printing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

