Aerosol Insecticides Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2027

Global Aerosol Insecticides Market: Overview

Aerosol insecticides or the insecticides that are packaged in aerosol form are commended as insecticide products that produce less waste as compared to other varieties as they are designed to deliver only a specific amount of the poison during each spray. Owing to this factor, the global market for aerosol insecticides continues to hold an important place in the overall insecticides industry.

Aerosol insecticides are chiefly found in three forms: insect growth regulators, residual insecticide sprays, and contact insecticide sprays. Of these varieties, the segment of contact sprays is considered more effective in scenarios that require spraying the insecticide directly onto the target for quick action. Several contact sprays include active ingredients that contain synthetic toxins that target the insects’ central nervous system. However, several contact sprays do not eradicate insect eggs and the insect cycle can continue. Research studies have also concluded that some insects can become resistant to these active ingredients and remain unaffected despite regular sprays, thus requiring a different course of action.

Residual aerosol insecticides are capable of remaining active for extended timeframes after they are applied. These insecticides are applied to surfaces unlike contact sprays that are sprayed directly on the target insects; insects are killed as they come in contact with the area that has been treated with residual aerosol insecticides. On the other hand, insect growth regulator aerosol insecticides act by disrupting the lifecycle of the insects by rendering them sterile.

The analytical research report on global aerosol insecticides market complied by Fact.MR delivers key intelligence on the global market, highlighting all-inclusive forecast on the growth of the market during the assessment period (2018-2027). Drivers, trends, restraints and opportunities impacting growth of the market have been chalked in this report. Further, the report offers holistic analysis and insights on the key factors impacting the growth of aerosol insecticides market.

Key companies involved in the production of aerosol insecticides have been profiled in this report. Analysis of company’s product portfolio, key financials and strategies to gain competitive advantages have been incorporated in this report. Key market participants such as Syngenta, Bayer, Monsanto, Dow and DuPont as well as their innovations and developments have been included in this report.

In order to protect humans and plants from various diseases, insecticides are widely utilized in agricultural lands, urban green areas and public health programs. Insecticides include larvicides and ovicides to be used against insect larvae and eggs respectively. They are used to protect plants from pests, disease, weeds and people from vector-borne disease such as dengue fever, malaria and schistosomiasis.

Global Aerosol Insecticides Market: Drivers

Malaria is a disease of blood, which is transferred from person to person by a particular type of mosquito. According to WHO, an estimated 3.4 billion people from 91 counties are at risk of being infected with malaria and developing disease. According to WHO, the most powerful and widely applied system of control for malaria-carrying insects is the use of insecticides. This is a key factor driving demand for aerosol insecticides.

As the global population continues to grow, there is an urgent requirement to increase food production across the globe. However, pests and weeds destroy crops, causing minimal production. Many farmers choose aerosol insecticides to keep pests and weeds from destroying their crops. Need for growing food production will led farmers to adopt insecticides. This is a key factor propelling demand for aerosol insecticides.

Increasing disposable income across the globe and rising awareness related to healthy diet have led people to include fruits and vegetables in their diet. Fruits and vegetables are necessary part of healthy diet. However, to increase production of fruits and protect them from insects, aerosol insecticides plays an important role.

Increasing industrial waste causes the growth of insects such as mosquitoes, flies etc. Insecticides plays an important role in killing them and making the environment safer for people. Insecticides have been utilized in many government activities to minimize growth of insects from industrial as well as commercial wastes.

Global Aerosol Insecticides Market: Key Developments in Competitive Landscape

Bayer joined members of agriculture industry – BASF, Syngenta, Mitsui Chemicals, and Sumitomo Chemical Company to develop and supply innovative vector control solutions to help eliminate malaria by 2040. Bayer has been involved in the development of effective vector control tools for more than 60 years. The company is pursuing the development of novel insecticide active ingredient that has recently progressed into a new development phase. A unique solution to control insecticide resistant mosquitoes is expected to be available along with necessary tools, assuming successful progress.

Monsanto is likely to collaborate with AgriMetis, an agricultural chemical firm on novel insect protection compounds. AgriMetis produces semisynthetic compounds utilizing Saccharopolyspora spinosa. Spinosad insecticides are originated from bacterium through the process of fermentation. The company chemically changes the fermentation product to enhance characteristics such as potency and the species that can be targeted.

Global Aerosol Insecticides Market: Restraints

Though organic insecticides help increase food productivity, chemical insecticides affects environment. Due to which aerosol insecticides are witnessing limited growth. Chemical insecticides deplete nutritional value of food. Consumption of insecticides through food will cause major health issues such as cancer, brain damage, birth defects, organ failure and skin irritation etc. This is the key factor restraining growth of global aerosol insecticides market.

Overall, the research study on global aerosol insecticides market delivers in-depth analysis on the key factors that are likely to influence the growth of the global market over the assessment period (2018-2027). Readers can expect complete analysis and insights on the strategies adopted by key companies in this market. The insights included in the report will help stakeholders in gaining perspective on the presumptive expansion of global aerosol insecticides market.

