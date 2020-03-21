Aerogels Global Market 2019: Key Players – BASF SE, Green Earth Aerogel Technologies, Nano High-Tech Co. Ltd., TAASI Corporation

Aerogels Industry

Global Aerogels Market is accounted for $443.0 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1319.78 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are superior thermal resistance, advancements & innovations in materials and growing demand from various end-use industries. However, poor mechanical strength and high manufacturing cost are hindering the market growth.

Aerogel is a microporous, dense foam in which the fluid part is replaced by gas, making it the lightest solid. It can hold up to 4000 times its own weight. Aerogel sponge can be recycled after use, thus representing its environmental nature. It presents high temperature resistance, high degree of porosity, low optical index of refraction, low density, low dielectric constant, high specific surface area, and thermal, acoustic, and impact damping properties.

By Type, silica aerogel is estimated to have a considerable growth in the market. Silica aerogels have attracted increasingly more attention due to their extraordinary properties and their existing and potential applications in wide variety technological areas. Silica aerogel is a nanostructured material with high specific surface area, high porosity, low density, low dielectric constant and excellent heat insulation properties. Its solidity and high strength properties make it more advantageous in building and construction sector.

Based on geography, North America is predicted to have a significant growth in the market mainly due to huge consumer responsiveness and increasing demand from the oil & gas and construction applications. In addition, the strong key market players, U.S being the top consumer of aerogel materials are also fuelling the growth of the market.

Some of the key players in the Global Aerogels market are Active Aerogels, American Aerogel Corporation, BASF SE, Green Earth Aerogel Technologies, Nano High-Tech Co. Ltd., TAASI Corporation, JIOS Aerogel, DowDupont, Airglass AB, Aspen Aerogels, Aerogel Technologies, Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co. Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Svenska Aerogel AB and Acoustiblok UK Ltd.

Forms Covered:

• Monolith

• Blanket

• Panel

• Particle

Types Covered

• Carbon Aerogel

• Silica Aerogel

• Polymer Aerogel

• Alumina

• Other Types

Processings Covered:

• Additives

• Composites

• Virgin Aerogels

Technologies Covered:

• Supercritical Drying

• Other Technologies

End Users Covered:

• Construction

• Oil & Gas

• Day-Lighting & LVHS

• Performance Coating

• Transportation

• Fire Protection

• Healthcare

• Industrial & Cryogenics

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

