Aerodynamic Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Global aerodynamic market valued approximately USD 21.5 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing electric vehicle production with rising demand of aerodynamic components across the globe is fueling the global aerodynamic market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to report of global EV outlook in 2016, around 750 thousand sales of electric vehicles were found globally, that covered 29% of total market share in 2016. Thus, increasing demand and production of electric vehicle is expected to drive the global aerodynamic market growth owing to its advanced offering that guarantees better aesthetics and higher fuel economy.

On the basis of segmentation, the Aerodynamic market is segmented into Electric Vehicle Type, Mechanism, Vehicle Type and Application. Electric vehicle segment is further divided into BEV and HEV, Mechanism segment includes active system and passive system. Vehicle Type segment is categorized into light-duty vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles and Application segment includes Air Dam, Diffuser, Gap Fairing, Grille Shutter, Side Skirts, Spoiler and Wind Deflector. and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025. The, by application owing to cooling requirements of engines in all vehicle type.

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Seats Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share region over the forecast period 2018-2025. Owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India.

The leading market players include-

Magna Exteriors

Roechling Automotive

Plastic Omnium

SMP Deutschland GmbH

Valeo

SRG Global, Inc.

Polytec Holding AG

Ap Plasman

Inoac Corporation

Rehau Group

P.U. Tech Industry Sdn.Bhd

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. Kg

Hbpo GmbH

Spoiler Factory

Batz, S. Coop.

Piedmont Plastics, Inc.

Airflow Deflector Inc.

Hilton Docker Mouldings Ltd

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Sonceboz

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Electric Vehicle Type:

BEV

HEV

By Mechanism:

Active System

Passive System

By Vehicle Type:

Light-Duty Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Application:

Air Dam

Diffuser

Gap Fairing

Grille Shutter

Side Skirts

Spoiler

Wind Deflector

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Seats Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global Aerodynamic Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Aerodynamic Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Aerodynamic Market, By Electric Vehicle Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Aerodynamic Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. BEV

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. HEV

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Aerodynamic Market, By Mechanism

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Global Aerodynamic Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Active System

6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Passive System

6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

