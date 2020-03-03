Aerial Photography Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

— Aerial Photography Market 2019
Aerial Photography is the taking of photographs of the ground from an elevated/direct-down position. Usually the camera is not supported by a ground-based structure. Platforms for aerial photography include fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or “drones”), balloons, blimps and dirigibles, rockets, pigeons, kites, parachutes, stand-alone telescoping and vehicle-mounted poles. Mounted cameras may be triggered remotely or automatically; hand-held photographs may be taken by a photographer.
In 2018, the global Aerial Photography market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Aerial Photography status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aerial Photography development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Blom ASA
Digital Aerial Solutions
Cooper Aerial Surveys
Fugro
Landiscor Aerial Information
EagleView Technology
Nearmap
Kucera International
Quantum Spatial
Geomni
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
Helicopters
Fixed-Wing Aircraft
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Government Agencies
Military & Defense
Energy Sector
Agriculture and Forestry
Civil Engineering
Commercial Enterprises
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Aerial Photography status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Aerial Photography development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Key Stakeholders
Aerial Photography Manufacturers
Aerial Photography Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Aerial Photography Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Aerial Photography Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
1.4.3 Helicopters
1.4.4 Fixed-Wing Aircraft
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Aerial Photography Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Government Agencies
1.5.3 Military & Defense
1.5.4 Energy Sector
1.5.5 Agriculture and Forestry
1.5.6 Civil Engineering
1.5.7 Commercial Enterprises
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Aerial Photography Market Size
2.2 Aerial Photography Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Aerial Photography Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Aerial Photography Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Blom ASA
12.1.1 Blom ASA Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Aerial Photography Introduction
12.1.4 Blom ASA Revenue in Aerial Photography Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Blom ASA Recent Development
12.2 Digital Aerial Solutions
12.2.1 Digital Aerial Solutions Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Aerial Photography Introduction
12.2.4 Digital Aerial Solutions Revenue in Aerial Photography Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Digital Aerial Solutions Recent Development
12.3 Cooper Aerial Surveys
12.3.1 Cooper Aerial Surveys Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Aerial Photography Introduction
12.3.4 Cooper Aerial Surveys Revenue in Aerial Photography Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Cooper Aerial Surveys Recent Development
12.4 Fugro
12.4.1 Fugro Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Aerial Photography Introduction
12.4.4 Fugro Revenue in Aerial Photography Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Fugro Recent Development
12.5 Landiscor Aerial Information
12.5.1 Landiscor Aerial Information Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Aerial Photography Introduction
12.5.4 Landiscor Aerial Information Revenue in Aerial Photography Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Landiscor Aerial Information Recent Development
12.6 EagleView Technology
12.6.1 EagleView Technology Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Aerial Photography Introduction
12.6.4 EagleView Technology Revenue in Aerial Photography Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 EagleView Technology Recent Development
12.7 Nearmap
12.7.1 Nearmap Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Aerial Photography Introduction
12.7.4 Nearmap Revenue in Aerial Photography Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Nearmap Recent Development
12.8 Kucera International
12.8.1 Kucera International Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Aerial Photography Introduction
12.8.4 Kucera International Revenue in Aerial Photography Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Kucera International Recent Development
12.9 Quantum Spatial
12.9.1 Quantum Spatial Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Aerial Photography Introduction
12.9.4 Quantum Spatial Revenue in Aerial Photography Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Quantum Spatial Recent Development
12.10 Geomni
12.10.1 Geomni Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Aerial Photography Introduction
12.10.4 Geomni Revenue in Aerial Photography Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Geomni Recent Development
Continued….
