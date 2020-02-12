Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Aerial Imaging Market 2025: Demand By Key Players Like NRC Group, GeoVantage, Digital Aerial, Solutions, Cooper Aerial Surveys, Fugro, Kucera International, Google” to its huge collection of research reports.

Aerial imaging (or airborne imagery) is the taking of photographs from an aircraft or other flying object. Platforms for aerial photography include fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or “drones”), balloons, blimps and dirigibles, rockets, pigeons, kites, parachutes, stand-alone telescoping and vehicle-mounted poles.

Aerial imaging finds a widespread application in energy, natural resources management, geospatial technology, construction and development, defense and intelligence, disaster response management, conservation and research, and media and entertainment. Geospatial technology has been reporting a greater application of aerial imaging. In 2017, it emerged as the leading application area of aerial imaging with a share of 22% in terms of revenue contribution.

The defense and security sector also has always been a prominent consumer of aerial imagery and geospatial data. The usage of aerial imagery in this sector has now increased significantly due to the high level of awareness among consumers and the availability of high-resolution aerial imagery from numerous suppliers. The construction and development, geospatial technology, and natural resource management are likely to surface as promising applications areas of aerial imaging over the next few years.

The global market for aerial imaging boasts of an extensive presence across North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. With US$590 bn in revenues, North America dominated the overall market in 2017. Thanks to the rise in the agriculture and forestry industry, this regional is likely to remain leading over the years to come. Since aerial photography helps farmers to identify their crops and take decisions regarding whether or not to increase the water supply to the crops, its application in farming has increased, reflecting greatly on the overall market. The Europe market for aerial imaging stood second in 2017 and is anticipated to continue in this position in the near future. The growing usage of aerial imagery for monitoring the aquatic vegetation, increasing developments in imagery Intelligence solutions, and the rising number of organizations in Europe involved in collection of aerial photography are stimulating this regional market.

In 2018, the global Aerial Imaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Aerial Imaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aerial Imaging development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

NRC Group

GeoVantage

Digital Aerial Solutions

Cooper Aerial Surveys

Fugro

Kucera International

Google

EagleView Technologies

Nearmap

Landiscor Real Estate Mapping

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Helicopters Platform

Fixed-Wing Aircraft Platform

UAV Platform

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Commercial Enterprises

Civil Engineering Industry

Military

Forestry and Agriculture

Energy Sector

Insurance

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

