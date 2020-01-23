Advocacy Software 2018 Global Market Key Players – One Click Politics, The Soft Edge, CQ-Roll Call. Capitol Impact, Blackbaud – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

This report studies the Advocacy Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Advocacy Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

USA is one of the largest consumption countries of Advocacy Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. USA market took up about 41% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 27%, and Japan is followed with the share about 9%.

Blackbaud, One Click Politics, The Soft Edge, CQ-Roll Call, Capitol Impact Phone2Action, RAP, Index, Votility are the key suppliers in global market. Top ten took up about 26.61% of the global revenue in 2016. Blackbaud, One Click Politics, The Soft Edge and CQ-Roll Call which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers all around the world.

The global Advocacy Software market is valued at 490 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 770 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Advocacy Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

One Click Politics

The Soft Edge

CQ-Roll Call

Capitol Impact

Blackbaud

Phone2Action

RAP Index

Votility

Salsa

Queue Technologies

Customer Advocacy

Annex Cloud

PostBeyond

SocialChorus

Influitive

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fast-run

Type II

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Enterprise propaganda

Government election

Organize fund-raising

