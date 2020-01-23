Adventure and Safari Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Adventure and Safari Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 122 pages with table and figures in it.

Adventure and Safari is that a tourism company provides customers a service with a zoo-like commercial drive-in tourist attraction where visitors can drive their own vehicles or ride in vehicles provided by the facility to observe freely roaming animals.

Scope of the Report:

In the industry, TUI Group profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Thomas Cook Group and Abercrombie and Kent Ltd ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 9.53%, 8.83% and 8.32% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

There is a heightened awareness of the plight of wilderness and wildlife. Before, travelers wanted to be disconnected from the wild and not too close to nature. But now, they want to feel connected to the earth. They are more aware of threats to the Environment, and they want the most authentic experiences. These factors are contributing to the development of the Adventure and Safari market.

The worldwide market for Adventure and Safari is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% over the next five years, will reach 1370 million US$ in 2024, from 860 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Adventure and Safari in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TUI Group

Thomas Cook Group

Abercrombie and Kent Ltd

Micato Safaris

Cox and Kings Ltd

Scott Dunn

Backroads

Al Tayyar

Travcoa

Zicasso

Tauck

Butterfield and Robinson

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Island

Landscape

Polar Region

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Millennial

Generation X

Baby Boomers

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Adventure and Safari market.

Chapter 1, to describe Adventure and Safari Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Adventure and Safari, with sales, revenue, and price of Adventure and Safari, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Adventure and Safari, for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Adventure and Safari market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Adventure and Safari sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

