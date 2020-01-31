Adventure and Safari Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2024

Adventure and Safari is that a tourism company provides customers a service with a zoo-like commercial drive-in tourist attraction where visitors can drive their own vehicles or ride in vehicles provided by the facility to observe freely roaming animals.

Scope of the Report:

In the industry, TUI Group profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Thomas Cook Group and Abercrombie & Kent Ltd ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 9.53%, 8.83% and 8.32% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

There is a heightened awareness of the plight of wilderness and wildlife. Before, travelers wanted to be disconnected from the wild and not too close to nature. But now, they want to feel connected to the earth. They are more aware of threats to the Environment, and they want the most authentic experiences. These factors are contributing to the development of the Adventure and Safari market.

The worldwide market for Adventure and Safari is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% over the next five years, will reach 1370 million US$ in 2024, from 860 million US$ in 2019.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3716269-global-adventure-and-safari-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TUI Group

Thomas Cook Group

Abercrombie & Kent Ltd

Micato Safaris

Cox & Kings Ltd

Scott Dunn

Backroads

Al Tayyar

Travcoa

Zicasso

Tauck

Butterfield & Robinson

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Island

Landscape

Polar Region

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Millennial

Generation X

Baby Boomers

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3716269-global-adventure-and-safari-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Adventure and Safari Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Island

1.2.2 Landscape

1.2.3 Polar Region

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Millennial

1.3.2 Generation X

1.3.3 Baby Boomers

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 TUI Group

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Adventure and Safari Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 TUI Group Adventure and Safari Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Thomas Cook Group

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Adventure and Safari Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Thomas Cook Group Adventure and Safari Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Adventure and Safari Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Abercrombie & Kent Ltd Adventure and Safari Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Micato Safaris

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Adventure and Safari Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Micato Safaris Adventure and Safari Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Cox & Kings Ltd

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Adventure and Safari Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Cox & Kings Ltd Adventure and Safari Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Scott Dunn

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Adventure and Safari Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Scott Dunn Adventure and Safari Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Backroads

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Adventure and Safari Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Backroads Adventure and Safari Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com