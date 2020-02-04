Advancements of PVC Free Blister Packaging to Be Beneficial For Growth of PVC Free Blister Packaging Market

The players operating in the PVC free blister packaging market compete with their rivalry on the basis of features such as quality and price. In order to maintain their global presence the companies are increasingly adopting strategies such as acquisitions and mergers. For instance, Tekni-Plex Inc. has acquired Dunn Industries, Inc., the manufacturer of specialty extrusion tubing for medical device applications. Dunn is Manchester- based N.H., is known for its tight tolerance, small diameter medical device tubing. Dunn has expertise in a wide range of thermoplastic materials and offers both standard and custom-engineered tubing solutions. This acquisition is expected to maintain product portfolio for the non-PVC materials such as polyurethane, PEEK, acetyl, nylon, EVA and TPE. High adoption of the material from numerous end use industries is driving growth of the global PVC free blister packaging market.

The demand for the blister packaging is increasing from the healthcare industry due to the need for convenient and tampered-free packaging. This kind of packaging safeguards the medicines and small medical devices from odor, moisture, and oxygen. It increases their shelf life. The use of automated techniques in blister packaging is expected to influence growth of the global PVC free blister packaging market.

The growth of the global PVC free blister packaging market is driven by rapid urbanization & industrialization, coupled with implementation of stringent laws for secured pharmaceutical packaging. Additionally, the factors such as reduced cost, low packaging time, and rise in disposable income are supporting growth over the forecast period.

Especially, high cost of aluminum films and lack of awareness about this technology hamper the market growth. Nevertheless, recent research studies have made blister packaging highly discrete and visible to appeal customers and adhere to daily dosing guidelines; thus, presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Blister Packaging is a plastic packaging used for small appliances and consumer goods. They protect the packaged material from air, moisture and contamination from external sources. Blister packaging’s advantages over alternatives include cost-effectiveness, enhanced durability, tamperproof, improved shelf life and lower risk of contamination. It is a hard material and protects from mechanical damage as well. Blister Packaging is versatile and can be designed to suit specific needs. For example, child-proof seals, individual pouches and calendar packs can be designed.

Pharmaceuticals industry is the largest end-use industry in the blister packaging market. Tablets and capsules are widely sold in blister packaging. The added advantages are assurance of product safety and multiple product packaging. Despite its advantages, blister packaging is non-biodegradable and non-recyclable. This has led to environmental concerns regarding its large scale use.