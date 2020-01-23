Advancements in CIGS (Copper Indium Gallium Selenide) Thin Film Solar Panel Market

Copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) solar cell comprises a thin film of solar cell that transforms sunlight into electrical power. It is produced by depositing a small layer of indium, copper, selenide and gallium on plastic or glass back, with electrodes in front and back to collect the current. The material has high absorption coefficient and absorbs sunlight effectively. There are three mainstream thin film technologies based on cadmium telluride, copper indium gallium selenide, and amorphous silicon. CIGS is flexible, akin to other thin film photovoltaic technologies. This helps it to get placed on a flexible substrate.

CIGS (Copper Indium Gallium Selenide) thin film solar panel offers the highest efficiency among the thin photovoltaic (PV) technologies. It yields the highest energy at various light situations. The flexible element offers low weight per area roof and low weight per power generated. The flexible module is durable and unbreakable. However, the production cost of CIGS (Copper Indium Gallium Selenide) thin film solar panel is comparatively high.

CIGS (Copper Indium Gallium Selenide) Thin Film Solar Panel Market: Key Segments

The CIGS (Copper Indium Gallium Selenide) thin film solar panel market can be segmented based on thickness, deposition technology, end-use, and region. In terms of thickness, the CIGS (Copper Indium Gallium Selenide) thin film solar panel market can be classified into thickness 1-2 (micro meters) mm, 2-3 mm, and 3-4 mm. Based on deposition technology, the CIGS (Copper Indium Gallium Selenide) thin film solar panel market can be segregated into chemical vapor deposition, electrospray deposition, film, production, and co-evaporation. Chemical vapor deposition (CVD) is executed in a number of ways for deposition of CIGS. The CVD process consists of plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), low pressure metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), and aerosol assisted MOCVD. CVD has less efficiency and rough film surface. Electrospray deposition technique comprises electric field-aided spraying of ink containing CIGS nanoparticle onto the substrate and then sintering in an unreactive environment. The process takes place at room temperature. It can be linked with any mass or continuous production system.

The film production deposition technique is vacuum based process. Copper, gallium, and indium is co-evaporated or co-sputtered at room temperature and the resultant film is annealed with selenide vapor. The co-evaporation deposition method is the most accepted CIGS fabrication technique, which involves deposition of CIGS bilayer onto a heated substrate and enables them to intermix.

In terms of end-use, the global CIGS (Copper Indium Gallium Selenide) thin film solar panel market can be divided into automotive, electronics & electrical, energy & power, and others. CIGS (Copper Indium Gallium Selenide) thin film solar panel be fitted on the top of vehicles, so that when the vehicle idles, it can cool or heat the vehicle and power some other accessories. In energy & power, the CIGS (Copper Indium Gallium Selenide) thin film solar panels can be used to generate energy and store it in batteries or supply it directly to the main grid.

CIGS (Copper Indium Gallium Selenide) Thin Film Solar Panel Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global CIGS (Copper Indium Gallium Selenide) thin film solar panel market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America is projected to lead the global CIGS (Copper Indium Gallium Selenide) thin film solar panel market during the forecast period, followed by Europe. The CIGS (Copper Indium Gallium Selenide) thin film solar panel market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to hold moderate share of the global CIGS (Copper Indium Gallium Selenide) thin film solar panel market during the forecast period.

CIGS (Copper Indium Gallium Selenide) Thin Film Solar Panel Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global CIGS (Copper Indium Gallium Selenide) thin film solar panel market are Trina Solar, Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd., Suniva Inc, SolarWorld Americas Inc, Pionis Energy Technologies, LLC, Jinko Solar., ALPS Technology Inc, and Silfab Solar Inc.