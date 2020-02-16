Advanced Wound Dressings Market 2019 Global Industry – Size, Trends, Outlook, Growth Rate, Key Players – Analysis to 2025

Advanced Wound Dressings Market 2019

Advanced wound care products are used when the standard wound care treatment fails. Treatment in advanced wound care involves interventions therapies and products, such as collagen products, antimicrobial dressings, foam dressings, gauze, hydrocolloids, film dressings, hydrogels, composites, and alginate dressings, among others.

Advanced Wound Dressings are used to treat a variety of acute wounds, such as burns, cuts, lacerations and abrasions, chronic wounds, such as a diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers and leg ulcers, and surgical wounds sustained during various procedures.

Europe is the largest consumption of Advanced Wound Dressings, with a sales revenue market share nearly 35.27% in 2016.

The second place is North America region; following Europe with the sales revenue market share over 33.02%. Asia Pacific is another important consumption market of Advanced Wound Dressings, enjoying 16.49% sales revenue market share in 2016.

Advanced Wound Dressings is used in Acute Wounds, Chronic Wounds and Surgical Wounds. Report data showed that 18.75% of the Advanced Wound Dressings market demand in Acute wounds, 63.48% in Chronic Wounds, and 17.77% in Surgical Wounds in 2016.

The global Advanced Wound Dressings market is valued at 5480 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 8940 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Advanced Wound Dressings market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Advanced Wound Dressings in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Advanced Wound Dressings in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Advanced Wound Dressings market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Advanced Wound Dressings market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Smith & Nephew

Molnlycke Health Care

3M Health Care

ConvaTec

ColoplastA/S

BSN Medical

Hartmann Group

B.Braun

Acelity

Laboratories Urgo

Medline Industries

Hollister

Medtronic

Lohmann& Rauscher

Nitto Denko

Advanced Medical Solutions Group

DeRoyal Industries

Genewel

Winner Medical Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Top-Medical Medical Dressing

Market size by Product

Foam

Hydrocolloids

Alginates

Transparent Film

Hydrofiber

Hydrogels

Collagen

Other

Market size by End User

Acute Wounds

Chronic Wounds

Surgical Wounds

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Advanced Wound Dressings Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Advanced Wound Dressings Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Foam

1.4.3 Hydrocolloids

1.4.4 Alginates

1.4.5 Transparent Film

1.4.6 Hydrofiber

1.4.7 Hydrogels

1.4.8 Collagen

1.4.9 Other

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Advanced Wound Dressings Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Acute Wounds

1.5.3 Chronic Wounds

1.5.4 Surgical Wounds

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Smith & Nephew

11.1.1 Smith & Nephew Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Smith & Nephew Advanced Wound Dressings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Smith & Nephew Advanced Wound Dressings Products Offered

11.1.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Development

11.2 Molnlycke Health Care

11.2.1 Molnlycke Health Care Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Molnlycke Health Care Advanced Wound Dressings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Molnlycke Health Care Advanced Wound Dressings Products Offered

11.2.5 Molnlycke Health Care Recent Development

11.3 3M Health Care

11.3.1 3M Health Care Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 3M Health Care Advanced Wound Dressings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 3M Health Care Advanced Wound Dressings Products Offered

11.3.5 3M Health Care Recent Development

11.4 ConvaTec

11.4.1 ConvaTec Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 ConvaTec Advanced Wound Dressings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 ConvaTec Advanced Wound Dressings Products Offered

11.4.5 ConvaTec Recent Development

11.5 ColoplastA/S

11.5.1 ColoplastA/S Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 ColoplastA/S Advanced Wound Dressings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 ColoplastA/S Advanced Wound Dressings Products Offered

11.5.5 ColoplastA/S Recent Development

11.6 BSN Medical

11.6.1 BSN Medical Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 BSN Medical Advanced Wound Dressings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 BSN Medical Advanced Wound Dressings Products Offered

11.6.5 BSN Medical Recent Development

11.7 Hartmann Group

11.7.1 Hartmann Group Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Hartmann Group Advanced Wound Dressings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Hartmann Group Advanced Wound Dressings Products Offered

11.7.5 Hartmann Group Recent Development

Continued…..

