Advanced Technologies : Managed Security Services Market By Industry Drivers, Segment and Key Trends

Managed Security Services: Business Models

Summary

“Managed Security Services: Business Models”, is a new Global Outlook Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview with qualitative insights and analysis of the managed security services (MSS) market drivers, inhibitors and trends.

The global managed security services is a vast and rapidly expanding market, driven by different business models.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1957058

Scope

This report provides an executive-level overview with qualitative insights and analysis of the Managed Security Services (MSS) market drivers, inhibitors and trends. It provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Framework, definition, and service value of the Managed Security Services (MSS) in the region.

– Business Models of Managed Security Services (MSS).

– Summary of key findings and opportunities in the Managed Security Services (MSS) market.

Reasons to buy

– This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive examination through forward-looking analysis of MSS markets trends in a concise analytical format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

– The report examines the key MSS business models.

– The report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

– The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive actionable insights will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players better position to seize the growth opportunities in the evolving MSS market.

Companies mentioned :

AT&T

Telefonica

Century Link

Digiware

IBM

Unisys

View Complete TOC with tables & Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/managed-security-services-business-models-report.html/toc

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 3

List of Exhibits 4

Executive Summary 5

Section 1: Taxonomy and Market Context 6

Managed Security Services Definition 7

Managed Security Services Value Chain 8

Managed Security Services Business Model 9

Managed Security Services Business Model 10

Section 2: MSS Business Models 11

Case Study: IBM 12

Case Study: Unisys 13

Case Study: Telefonica 14

Case Study: AT&T 15

Section 3: Findings and Recommendations 16

Findings and Recommendations 17

Appendix 18

Acronyms and Definitions 19

Contact Information 20

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected] ;

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on Blogger at:https://marketreserch1.blogspot.com