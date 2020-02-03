Advanced Technologies : Global Bollards Market By Industry Drivers, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

This report studies the global Bollards market status and forecast, categorizes the global Bollards market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The global Bollards market is valued at 1837 million USD in 2017 and will reach million 3780 USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.44% during 2018-2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Bollards in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Other

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Calpipe Industries (Atkore)

Marshalls

FAAC

ATG Access

Cogan

BEGA

Dumor

Forms+Surfaces

Glasdon

Atlantic Anti-Ram

Leda Security

Saferoads

……….

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Fixed Bollards

Removable Bollards

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Table of Contents

1 Bollards Market Overview1

1.1 Bollards Product Overview1

1.2 Bollards Segment by Types2

1.2.1 Global Bollards Sales Comparison by Types (2013-2025)2

1.2.2 Global Bollards Sales Market Share by Types in 20172

1.2.3 Fixed Bollards3

1.2.4 Removable Bollards3

1.2.5 Other Bollards4

