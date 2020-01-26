Advanced Server Energy Monitoring Tools Market 2026 Top Key Players IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd.

Data centers along with support systems are pivotal assets of any IT enterprise. Significant part of revenues are thus dedicated for their maintenance to achieve higher storage, processing capability and, enable efficient distribution of large amounts of data. With increasing utilization of data center, it’s critical to efficiently manage the energy distribution, allocation and consumption throughout the enterprise. High energy consumption mainly observed in handling IT systems such as networking equipment, servers etc. and components such as air conditioning, power supply system and power distribution. Higher energy consumption translating into increased expenses creates strong restrain toward the operational performance of a company. Therefore there is sustainable requirement for a synchronized utilization of systems, hardware and software to measure, monitor and manage the energy consumption in data center infrastructure. Advanced server energy monitoring tools are software which is utilized for accurate and real time representation of energy consumption of a particular server. This information is then used in further in different DCIM toolset to trigger real time modification or changes in the overall data infrastructure. The sales of tools in advanced server energy monitoring tools market is mainly derived from telecommunication and Information and Technology application.

With server and data center accounting for more than 20 percent the overall energy consumption in an enterprise, they also account for a significant operating expense. Owing to the rising data center/server density, quantity and increasing IT load, there is a significant demand for advanced server energy monitoring tools to mitigate the inflation in facility expenses and enhance revenue of the company. Increasing involvement of government especially in Europe and the U.S to enhance energy saving potential and reduce consumption is also boosting the sale of the advanced server energy monitoring tools market. The increasing adoption of ASP’s, SaaS and Cloud computing technologies is expected to enhance the demand for data center in the coming year thus creating strong sales for advanced server energy monitoring tools market. The demand for advanced server energy monitoring tools market is expected to gain significant traction during the forecast period chiefly in flourishing IT markets such as Asia. However, owing to nature of significant cost of software tools and supporting equipment the growth of the advanced server energy monitoring tools market is restrained.

The global advanced server energy monitoring tools market is segmented on the basis of region by North America, Latin America, Middle East Africa, APEJ, Western Europe, Eastern Europe region & Japan .The advanced server energy monitoring market is in an adolescent phase with an anticipated penetration of not more than 20 percent in the North America and Europe region However with increasing adoption of cloud computing and other aforementioned technologies the advanced server energy monitoring tools market is expected to have a positive outlook in terms of sales of advanced server energy monitoring tools. The US advanced server energy monitoring tools market is expected to create significant sales opportunities during the forecast period as compared to other markets. Thriving information technology and telecommunication sector in Asia-Pacific especially in India, and China are expected to create sustainable demand for server energy monitoring tools during the forecast period. However this escalation in demand for advanced server energy monitoring tools market is expected to rise by the end of 2017 in the Asia Pacific with increasing adoption of such tools and technologies. The Latin America and Middle East and Africa advanced server energy monitoring tools market are expected to create relatively low opportunities owing to limited IT infrastructure.

The global advanced server energy monitoring tools market is highly localized with relatively low number of participant engaging in the sales services related to advanced server energy monitoring tools. Some of the key participants and service providers identified in the advanced server energy monitoring tools market report are Dell Inc, Hewlett-Packard Company, IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., and Cisco Systems among other key players in the advanced server energy monitoring tools market.