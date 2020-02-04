Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market – Up-To-Date Analyses Of Market Trends And Technological Improvements

Semiconductor packaging prevents physical damage and corrosion of the chips that are to be connected to the circuit boards. In the recent years, semiconductor packaging has evolved giving rise to advanced semiconductor packaging technologies.

Manufacturers are moving towards new packaging options such as 2.5D integrated circuits and 3D integrated circuits. Meanwhile, manufacturers are also focusing on developing an alternative to the 2.5D packaging.

The innovation in the semiconductor packaging technology largely depends on the size of wafer. Hence, the increasing focus on wafer-level packages is resulting in chip industry to come up with advanced packaging solutions.

The Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FO-WLP) technology is emerging as an alternative to the 2.5D packaging. Moreover, Fan-out wafer-level packaging can manage multiple dies as compared to the fan-in wafer-level packaging that can handle only single die. Fan-out packaging technology is also witnessing significant growth as it eliminates the need for process flows including wafer fluxing, bumping, cleaning, curing, flip-chip assembly, and underfill dispensing.

Compared to other types of advanced semiconductor packaging, Flip Chip (FC) is likely to account for maximum revenue share. By the end of 2026, Flip Chip (FC) packaging is estimated to reach close to US$ 45,700 million revenue. Owing to the lighter, smaller, and thinner consumer products, smaller package types are being used on a large scale. Compared to other packaging types, flip chip offers faster signal transfer, lower profile, and high I/O density.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=15743

Advanced semiconductor packaging is likely to find the largest application in Central Processing Units/Graphical Processing Units. Towards 2026 end, Central Processing Units/Graphical Processing Units is likely to bring in more than US$ 11,500 million revenue. Meanwhile, Dynamic Random Access Memory is also likely to witness robust growth between 2017 and 2026.