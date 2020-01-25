Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market – Consumer Electronics is Likely to Emerge as the Largest End User

Semiconductor packaging prevents physical damage and corrosion of the chips that are to be connected to the circuit boards. In the recent years, semiconductor packaging has evolved giving rise to advanced semiconductor packaging technologies. Manufacturers are moving towards new packaging options such as 2.5D integrated circuits and 3D integrated circuits. Meanwhile, manufacturers are also focusing on developing an alternative to the 2.5D packaging.

Internet of Things (IoT) is also expected to have a significant impact on the advanced semiconductor packaging market. Hence, new packaging technologies supporting IoT driven semiconductor industry are being introduced.

Miniaturization of devices and thermal dissipation are leading towards the growth of the advanced semiconductor packaging market. Meanwhile, the requirement for less power consumption, improved efficiency is driving the adoption of 3D semiconductor packaging in the advanced semiconductor packaging market.

The global advanced semiconductor packaging market is segmented based on packaging type, application, end user, and region. On the basis of packaging type, the advanced semiconductor packaging market is divided into Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FO WLP), Fan-In Wafer-Level Packaging (FI WLP), Flip Chip (FC), and 2.5D/3D.

On the basis of application, the market is divided into application processor/ baseband, central processing units/graphical processing units, dynamic random access memory, NAND, image sensor, and other applications.

Based on the end user, the market is divided into telecommunications, automotive, aerospace and defense, medical devices, consumer electronics, and other end users.

Region-wise the global market for advanced semiconductor packaging is segmented into Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Advanced semiconductor packaging is likely to find the largest application in Central Processing Units/Graphical Processing Units. Towards 2026 end, Central Processing Units/Graphical Processing Units is likely to bring in more than US$ 11,500 million revenue. Meanwhile, Dynamic Random Access Memory is also likely to witness robust growth between 2017 and 2026.