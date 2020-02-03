Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market – Consumer Electronics are Estimated to Bring Growth

Semiconductor packaging provides protection to substrate and wafer. The materials used in packaging semiconductor are metal, plastic, ceramic or glass.

Internet of Things (IoT) is also expected to have a significant impact on the advanced semiconductor packaging market. Hence, new packaging technologies supporting IoT driven semiconductor industry are being introduced.

Miniaturization of devices and thermal dissipation are leading towards the growth of the advanced semiconductor packaging market. Meanwhile, the requirement for less power consumption, improved efficiency is driving the adoption of 3D semiconductor packaging in the advanced semiconductor packaging market.

The innovation in the semiconductor packaging technology largely depends on the size of wafer. Hence, the increasing focus on wafer-level packages is resulting in chip industry to come up with advanced packaging solutions.

The Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FO-WLP) technology is emerging as an alternative to the 2.5D packaging. Moreover, Fan-out wafer-level packaging can manage multiple dies as compared to the fan-in wafer-level packaging that can handle only single die.

Fan-out packaging technology is also witnessing significant growth as it eliminates the need for process flows including wafer fluxing, bumping, cleaning, curing, flip-chip assembly, and underfill dispensing.

Manufacturers are also focusing on producing larger diameter wafers due to increasing demand this is likely to cut down manufacturing cost and will also lead to the development of advanced semiconductor packaging solution.

Compared to other types of advanced semiconductor packaging, Flip Chip (FC) is likely to account for maximum revenue share. By the end of 2026, Flip Chip (FC) packaging is estimated to reach close to US$ 45,700 million revenue. Owing to the lighter, smaller, and thinner consumer products, smaller package types are being used on a large scale. Compared to other packaging types, flip chip offers faster signal transfer, lower profile, and high I/O density.