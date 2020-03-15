Advanced Polymer Composites 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.81% and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Advanced Polymer Composites Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022”
Composites are materials made up of a matrix which contain reinforcement agents. Advanced polymer composites consist of a variety of short and continuous fibers that are bound together by a polymer matrix. The reinforcement agents provide strength and stiffness to the composite material, and the ability to carry the high mechanical load. Thus, they consist of a larger quantity of high-performance continuous fibers to assist in the transferring loads between the fibers. Based on the mechanical properties and cost, the polymer composites are divided into two types — advanced polymer composites and reinforced plastics.
The analysts forecast the global advanced polymer composites market to grow at a CAGR of 7.81% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global advanced polymer composites market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Covestro
• Hexcel
• Koninklijke Ten Cate
• SGL Group
• Solvay
Other prominent vendors
• 3B-the fibreglass company
• DuPont
• GKN
• Gurit
• TEIJIN
• Toray Industries
• TPI Composites
Market driver
• Increasing use of composites by Boeing and Airbus
Market driver
• Increasing use of composites by Boeing and Airbus
Market challenge
• Advanced polymer composites are expensive
Market challenge
• Advanced polymer composites are expensive
Market trend
• Growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
• Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
• Segmentation by type
• Comparison by type
• Global glass advanced polymer composites market — Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Global carbon advanced polymer composites market — Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Global aramid advanced polymer composites market — Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Market opportunity by type
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Segmentation by end-user
• Comparison by end-user
• Global advanced polymer composites market for aerospace industry — Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Global advanced polymer composites market for automotive industry — Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Global advanced polymer composites market for energy industry — Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Global advanced polymer composites market for marine industry — Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Global advanced polymer composites market for other industries — Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Global advanced polymer composites market in the Americas — Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Global advanced polymer composites market in EMEA — Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Global advanced polymer composites market in APAC — Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
• Growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials
• Increased production capacity of automotive industry in APAC
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive scenario
• Key market vendors
• Other prominent vendors
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Covestro
• Hexcel
• Koninklijke Ten Cate
• SGL Group
• Solvay
..…..Continued
