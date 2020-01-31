Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market: Advanced managed security services are expected to provide healthy growth opportunities for Market

Advanced persistent threat (APT) is a type of network attack or breach in which someone without the privileges enters the network and operates within the network undetected for a long period of time. The main objective behind an Advanced persistent threat attack to steal as much data as possible instead of causing damage to the present network and unsettle the network operations. These attacks are targeted toward organizations having highly confidential information such as the financial companies and government institutions. In an APT attack, threat of data security is larger as it is continuously fetching data without being recognized. There are a few APT attacks which need continuous administration due to their complexity.

Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market – Drivers and Restraints

Increasing digitization and cloud migration has resulted in rising data storage requirements. This data must be protected against external threats as it is a highly valuable data such as government documents and financial records. External threats are always on the prowl to breach the security networks and gain access to the treasured information. Cloud adoption is driving the APT protection market as huge data repositories are stored within the cloud infrastructure from different sources. To protect these large storages from advanced security threats enterprises are using APT protection solutions. Also, the number of targeted attacks have increased during the recent years.

As a result, organizations are implementing advanced security solutions for next generation data protection. Targeted attacks are performed using APT for an effective security breach. Disruption of business and making political statements are the major purposes behind these attacks. These kind of attacks generally have a long term goal and are often improved and customized according to the target environment and industry. Targeted attacks gain control of the important command and control communications of a particular enterprise and then it can control all the machines connected to the command and control communication center.

Furthermore, strict government regulations in place for cyber security and data protection are also increasing the popularity of APT protection solutions. All the enterprises must follow the industry specific security regulations and should have the necessary infrastructure ready to implement the advanced security systems such as APT protection. Security regulations are expected to become stringent in the near future due to the improved awareness about data protection. Newly emerging and advanced managed security services are expected to provide healthy growth opportunities for the advanced persistent threat protection market. As managed services help in applying the next generation security solutions with regular upgrades, it is expected to fuel the advanced persistent threat protection market. However, the diverse nature of security threats and lack of subject matter experts related to APT can restrain the growth of advanced persistent threat protection market.

Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market – Key Players