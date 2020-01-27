Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market 2018 Rising Status of Regions Like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America, Forecast to 2023

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market report (Request Sample Copy) focuses on analysing the key inferences, current market scenario, and mainly on the global and regional market. Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market is providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, drivers, investors and etc.,

The data type of Advanced Metering Infrastructure market includes capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Moreover, Advanced Metering Infrastructure market established the Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure market is expected to register a CAGR of about XX% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Geographically, Advanced Metering Infrastructure market is including major types, major applications from major regions such as

US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, China, India, Japan.

Competitor Analysis of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market:

Advanced Metering Infrastructure market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Landis+Gyr Group Ag, Elster Group Gmbh (Honeywell Intenational Inc), Hexing Electric Company Ltd, Aclara Technologies Llc., Arad Group, Silver Spring Networks (Itron Inc.), Nsoft SA, Schneider Electric Se, Sensus USD Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Trilliant Inc..

The price margins for the products along with the various success and risk factors for manufacturers have also been covered in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market report. Moreover, in order to determine Advanced Metering Infrastructure market attractiveness, the report analyses the Advanced Metering Infrastructure industry along the parameters of Porters five forces model.

Key Developments in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market:

January 2018 – Aclara and Suez signed a partnership to provide smart infrastructure solutions to the US municipalities. This partnership allows both companies to leverage their strengths to benefit utilities. It is aimed to Aclara AMIs and SIS technologies and SUEZs portfolio, allowing the customers to more effectively manage their distribution systems and reach their sustainability goals.



September 2017 – Landis+Gyr, a global smart metering supplier, with its smart grid solutions, secured one of the largest smart metering contracts yet awarded in India, with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd encompassing 200,000 single phase and three phase smart meters, the project was a follow up to the contract for Indiaâs first Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) with radio frequency (RF) canopy, comprising 500,000 endpoints, which Tata Power-DDL awarded to Landis+Gyr earlier in 2017.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Billing Accuracy And Customer Convenience

Restraints

– Lack Of Capital Investments For Infrastructure Installation And Lack Of ROI