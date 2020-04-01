Advanced Glass Market 2019 Size, Growth Analysis, Global Segmentation, Key Leaders, Emerging Technology, Future Growth, Latest Development, Competitive Landscape by Regional Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights:

Advanced glass is a superior grade of glass which possess specific characteristics designed for use across various applications. The glass is designed with the help of advanced technological substances and techniques.

One of the key drivers for the growth of advanced glass market is the increase in urbanization which drives the growth of the building and construction industry. The rapid increase in the demand of value-added materials for the housing projects is also driving the growth of the market. The wide range of product portfolio which is provided by the advanced glass manufacturers is also leading to the increase in usage of advanced glass, thereby driving the growth of the market. However, the factor restraining the growth of the market is the high cost of raw materials used in manufacturing of advanced glass.

Global Key Players:

Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd (Japan)

American Precision Glass Corp (U.S.)

Atheer, Inc. (U.S.)

Vurix Corporation (U.S.)

Thermoseal Industries LLC (U.S.)

Packerland Glass Products Inc. (U.S.)

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan)

CoorsTek, Inc. (U.S.)

Saint-Gobain Glass (India)

SCHOTT AG (Germany)

Regional Analysis

Asia pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the advanced glass market during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to factors such as the presence of emerging economies in the countries of China and India and the rapid growth in applications of advanced glass among various industrial verticals including construction, infrastructure and automotive industries.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global advanced glass market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global advanced glass market by its type, end- user and region.

By Type

Laminated Glass

Tempered Glass

Others

By End- user

Construction

Infrastructure

Automobiles

Electronics

Others

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Intended Audience:

Distributer & Supplier companies

End Users

consultants and Investment bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

