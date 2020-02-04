Advanced Ceramics Market Sales Forecasts Reveal Positive Growth Through 2021

Advanced ceramics are manufactured to cater the requirements of several industries that depend on the unique properties of technical ceramics such as electronics and aerospace. Advanced ceramics are developed to overcome the limitations of the traditional ceramics as well as to develop value added properties. Advanced ceramics exhibit properties such as corrosion resistance, high temperature stability and toughness which are required for wide range of applications such as energy efficiency, ballistics protection, environmental protection, performance and lifetime operating cost.

Advanced ceramics are widely used for military applications however; it faces many challenges such as component cost, consistent material properties, environmental impact and collection of long term data in finding applications in broader military and commercial use. However, extensive research is being carried out by leading companies for finding new applications for advanced ceramics.

Majority of the advanced ceramics manufactured are consumed for electronic applications and they are called as electroceramics. Electroceramics accounted for more than three fourth of the total advanced ceramics manufactured. Growing electronics market has lead to the use of alternative materials, one of which is advanced ceramics. Thus, the developing electronic market is expected to boost the growth of the overall advanced ceramic market. Medical products are significant consumers of advanced ceramics due to its increasing use in manufacturing joint implants and in-dental procedures. Medical products market is expected to be the fastest growing consumer of advanced ceramics over the next few years. The growing demand for high pressure and high temperature environment has further augmented the growth of this market as advanced ceramics are known to offer greater wear resistance and compressive strength just as the metals can provide.

Companies such as Kyocera Corp, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Corning Inc., Coors Tek, Morgan Advanced Materials, Ceram Tec. and Ceradyne Inc. are the key participants of advanced ceramic market.

