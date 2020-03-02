Advanced Ceramics Market: Growing Demand to Impact Revenue Share during 2018-2027

Advanced ceramics market place is fragmented with the stronghold of mid- and small-sized as well as emerging market players. While leading players are engaged in the expansion of advanced ceramics production capacities, they account for a smaller bulk of the advanced ceramics market revenue. A significant demand for advanced ceramics used in niche applications of electronics, automotive, industrial and metallurgy is met through the supply from small-sized local players. Mid-sized players also cater to the demand generation from critical industries such as medical, aerospace & defense and transportation. Collectively, small-and mid-sized players hold nearly 80-85% of the global market share.

Click here for Free Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2993

High-Performance Engineering Applications Create Demand for Ceramic Matrix Composites

Reinforced with fibers such as silicon carbide, ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) offer end users important properties, such as low density, excellent thermal and chemical resistance, and higher strength. That, combined with CMCs’ intrinsic property to be tailored as composites, make the material suitable for high-performance engineering applications, especially in aerospace and defense industries. Advanced ceramics such as ceramic matrix composites have huge potential in 3D printing whether the material is oxide-oxide, C/C or SiC/SiC as it has combination of properties required in the industry space. The advanced ceramics landscape is witnessing new developments of highly efficient next generation of CMCs that are highly adopted in critical applications such as military, industrial turbines and commercial jet engines.

Opportunities Abound for Advanced Ceramics Manufacturers as Sensors become Integral to ‘IOT Revolution’

As clamor for highly-advanced and sophisticated technologies is on the rise, multiple appliances are being outfitted with different types of sensors for efficient communication and detection. End-users show continued preferences for efficient sensors that don’t interfere with core purpose of the respective device, while reinvigorating the connectivity and reliability aspects. In response to the aforementioned, technical ceramics or advanced ceramics is rapidly stepping in and putting metal and polymer variants in the shade. Durability, acute thermal management and electrical insulation drives the large-scale penetration of advanced ceramics in sensor components, offering repeatable and reliable performance amid demanding ecosystems.

Browse Full Report with in-depth TOC @ https://www.factmr.com/report/2993/advanced-ceramics-market

Intensifying Competition between Players to Augur Well for Sales

The competition in advanced ceramics market have been observed to intensify in the recent years. The manufacturers of advanced ceramics are investing in improving their product offering, as well as expanding their production capacities, to cater to the rising demand. For instance, General Electric acquired the business of Advanced Ceramics Corporation. The 3M Company, acquired the advanced ceramics business of Ceradyne Inc. in 2012. With this acquisition the company further strengthened its position and product offerings in North America. As the shift towards low carbon economy gains widespread momentum, the market players are eyeing to take a significant slice of piezoelectric ceramics space. Government and private equity investments in energy-harvesting technologies continue to promote the development of piezoelectric sensors and transducers, alluding to a bright future application scope for advanced ceramics. Additionally, advanced ceramics sales will be driven by their vitality in sensors that seek extensive adoption in smart factories, wherein automation, robotics, IoT, and AI technologies are gaining fast momentum.

The report provides a comprehensive profiling of other market players. Key players operating in the advanced ceramics market include Kyocera Corporation, Ceramtec GmbH, Coorstek Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, Mcdanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC, Rauschert Steinbach GmbH, 3M Company, DowDuPont Inc., Elan Technology, General Electric Company, CUMI, Nishimura Advanced Ceramics, and Toto Ltd.

Have Any query? Easily connect with our experts @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2993

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market insights reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.