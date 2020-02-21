Advanced Ceramics Market by Scope, Growth Prospective, Application & Forecast by 2024

The growth in the global advanced ceramics market is primarily driven by the heavy demand for these ceramics in industries such as defense and security, automotive, medical, and electrical and electronics. Owing to their ability to demonstrate high efficiency, even in extreme weather conditions, these ceramics are widely integrated in various products and equipment used in these industries.

Furthermore, the growing demand for defense equipment in countries such as India and China have benefitted the market growth in recent years. These ceramics are also used as membranes in the production of synthesis gas and in the medical industry for the manufacturing of joint implants and dental prostheses.

On the basis of material, the advanced ceramics market is classified into titanite, alumina, zirconia, and silicon carbide. Of these, alumina ceramics are expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period, owing to their ability to demonstrate high heat resistance and thermal conductivity. Besides, they exhibit mechanical properties, such as high strength and hardness, which encourage their wide adoption in the transportation, electrical and electronics, medical, and chemical industries. High electrical insulation and biocompatibility are other important characteristics of these ceramics.

On the basis of end-use industry, the advanced ceramics market is categorized into medical, electrical and electronics, chemical, transportation, defense and security, and others, where “others” include the marine, mining, and textile industries. Among these, the medical industry is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period, owing to the wide usage of advanced ceramics in medical equipment and implants. The bioinertness, abrasion resistance, high stability in sterilization conditions, and non-magnetizability of these ceramics encourage their usage in the medical industry.

Some of the major companies operating in the global advanced ceramics market are Kyocera, CeramTec GmbH, Saint-Gobain Ceramics & Plastics Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Rauschert GmbH, Materion Corporation, H.C. Starck GmbH, CoorsTek Inc., and Corning Incorporated.

The study provides the historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

