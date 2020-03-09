Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapeutics Market Trends, Opportunities & Growth Forecast during 2016– 2026 | Exelixis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis

Renal cell carcinoma is one of the fastest growing disease of solid tumor oncology. From past couple of decades, there has been a dramatic alteration in the clinical framework that shapes both renal cell carcinoma understanding and treatment. Renal cell carcinoma is a malignancy that in advanced disease stages is highly resistant to systemic therapies. Advanced surgical interventions and novel drugs, have enhanced patient survival and prolonged clinically stable-disease states. The proportion of small and incidental renal tumors has significantly increased owing to the extensive use of abdominal imaging, e.g. ultrasonography, computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Renal cell carcinoma is the eighth most common malignancy, which affects the adults, and it accounts for between 3% and 4% of new, different cancer cases globally. Statistically, it has been analyzed that renal cell carcinoma is the seventh common cancer in male and the ninth most common cancer in the female by various famed research institutes. Renal cell carcinoma represents hereditary disorders with distinct cytogenetic and immune-histochemical properties that have contradictory prognoses, imaging characteristics, and potential morbidities.

Incidences of different types of renal cell carcinoma are:

Clear Renal Cell Carcinoma: Most common- 7 out of 10 renal cell carcinoma patients

Papillary Renal Cell Carcinoma: Second most common- 1 out of 10 renal cell carcinoma patients

Chromophobe Cell Carcinoma: 5 out of 100 renal cell carcinoma patients

Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapeutics Market: Drivers & Restraints

Increase in aging population is one of the major factors driving the revenue growth of the renal cell carcinoma market. Furthermore, renal cell carcinoma is a rare disease with a small patient-base constitutingall ages from infants to older adults. However, the disease is predominantly noted in age group of ~ 60-70 years, exposing a higher probability of occurrence. Expanding research into orphan drugs is a factor projected to create lucrative revenue potential for drug makers of renal cell carcinoma.

Restraints include lack of technological advances in genome sequencing, stagnant number of diagnosed population base and low patient awareness levels among others.The disease pattern of renal cell carcinoma disease is also affected by the genomic alteration, changes in lifestyle etc. Other inevitable restraints include lack of product availability on specific diseases & target indications apart from feeble pipeline.

Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapeutics Market can be segmented based on drugs class and distribution channel.

Based on pharmacological class, segments in advance renal cell carcinoma therapeutics market include:

Interferon

Interleukin

Fluorinated pyrimidine antimetabolite

Tyrosine kinase inhibitors

Rapamycin-derivative kinase inhibitor

Multityrosine kinase inhibitor

Based on distribution channel, advance renal cell carcinoma therapeutics market is segmented as:

Hospitals and Hospital Pharmacies

Cancer Research Institutes

Multispecialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Retail Pharmacies

Others Palliative care Centers Long term Care Centers



Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapeutics Market: Overview

Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapeutics Market is projected to decline during the forecast period due slow results of clinical trials with lack of safety data. Indeed, the advance renal cell carcinoma therapeutics market would show a stagnant CAGR due to increase in population in developing countries. While innovations like change in mode of action are being adapted; technical advancements in treatment procedures are expected to make the market shift significantly. The weak drug pipeline and lack of differentiation in drug therapy may hinder the progress of the advance renal cell carcinoma therapeutics market.

Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapeutics Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on geographic regions, advance renal cell carcinoma therapeutics market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for major revenue share in the global market of the disease, owing to an increasingly aging population and rising awareness towards innovative drug therapies. The pattern is closely followed by markets in Western & Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific regions. Lower acceptance of combination therapies followed by lack of facilities in disease diagnosis are factors that may have a negative impact on revenue generation from renal cell carcinoma therapeutics. The advance renal cell carcinoma therapeutics market in Japan will have a constant growth due to the balance between acceptance of combinational therapies and rising disease incidence due to changes in lifestyle. Markets in Middle East and Africa pose lucrative revenue generation opportunities for players in the renal cell carcinoma therapeutics market. This is fuelled by increasing expenditure on healthcare from foreign countries in the region to cover a large untapped patient population base.

Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapeutics Market: Key Players

Key drug manufacturers targeting advance renal cell carcinoma therapeutics market include Exelixis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Pfizer, Eisai Co., Ltd, Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline, and Bayer among others.