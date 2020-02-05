Adoption of Tank Gauge to Surge During 2017-2025 Owing to Increased Consumer Demand

The practice of measuring the internal content of the remaining liquid in a certain tank employs a simple machine used on an industrial, commercial and domestic level across the world. The tank gauge gives visual guidance to the user or owner regarding the amount of the liquid present in the tank or container. Robust growth in petroleum products, lubricants and other rain water harvesting fields has surged the demand for their storage and transportation across the globe. This eventually will boost growth of the tank gauge market over the forecast period. Major growth is observed in water and waste water treatment projects, which are likely to be executed in rural areas of emerging economies, such as India, and China. With a wide range of applications for different types of liquids, many companies are expected to incline towards manufacturing tank gauges on the basis of consumer requirement to increase their productivity. Upcoming tank gauges are embedded with innovative technologies, such as GPS tracking to provide frequent information to the user at any location. Attributing to such a high level of innovation, consumers encounter lower maintenance and technical difficulties. Moreover, the need for manpower and operation and maintenance costs have reduced, which has resulted in an accelerated demand for products offered in the tank gauge market. Thus, development in features with sustainable technologies and low maintenance are expected to exile traditional methods over the forecast period.

Tank Gauge Market: Dynamics

The developing transportation sector for highly explosive chemicals, clubbed with a varied range of advanced tank gauges, is expected to drive demand for the Tank Gauge market. Companies engaged in the manufacturing of tank gauges are skilful in identifying customers. Further, tank gauges are equipped with innovative technologies, such as embedded programming software used to make accurate measurements in a consistent and convenient way along with an electronic control panel.

Also, the increasing use of tank gauges in crucial stages of processing of a particular liquid, such as for transportation under unsafe climatic conditions and many others are expected to drive the demand for tank gauges over the forecast period. The tank gauge market has reduced dependence on skilled labour, which in turn has resulted in a reduction in the amount of wastage of time and the product stored/transported/processed. Thus, tank gauges are expected to help in achieving maximum productivity at low cost over the forecast period. The increased rate of adoption of the hydrostatic digital tank gauge, which finds a wide range of applications in airports, water tanks, dairy industries, hydro power plants and many others is expected to drive the tank gauge market.

Tank Gauge Market: Segmentation

The tank gauge market can be segmented on the basis of gauge type as:

Float/Cat and Mouse Type

Sight Gauge/Level Gauge

Ultrasonic Gauge

Hydrostatic Analogue Gauge

Hydrostatic Digital gauge

Pressure Sensor

Web Logger

The tank gauge market can be segmented on the basis of tank type as:

Pressure Tank

Stationary Tank

Transport Tanker

Cryogenic/Liquefied Gas Tank

The tank gauge market can be segmented on the basis of liquid type as:

Petroleum/ Crude Oil

Chemical

Water and Waste Water Treatment

Lubricant

Food & Beverages

Tank Gauge Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the tank gauge market over the forecast period. Developing countries, such as India and China are estimated to gain prolific opportunities, due increase in urbanization and growth in the industrialization sector, which impel demand for the tank gauge market over the forecast period. Attributing to the ever increasing demand for automotive and industrial lubricants, the tank gauge market is expected to grab potential opportunities in the industrial sector in coming future. Developed regions, such as North America and Western European nations are likely to observe sluggish growth during the forecast period. In Middle Eastern countries, the inclination towards sensor technology and services is expected to hold outstanding opportunities for the tank gauge market over the forecast period.

Tank Gauge Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the tank gauge market, identified across the value chain are: