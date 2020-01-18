Adoption of Metal Ceramic Injection Molding Market to Surge During the Forecast Period Owing to Increased Consumer Demand

Metal injection molding (MIM) and ceramic injection molding (CIM) are advanced manufacturing technology used in manufacturing of complex, precision, net shape components from metal and ceramic powder respectively. Together these two technologies are popularly known as powder injection molding (PIM). Metal and ceramic injection molding technology offers the design flexibility for unlimited choice of material offered by powder metallurgy (powdered metal and ceramic).

Metal and ceramic injection molding provide better dimensional and productivity limits of isostatic pressing and slip casting. It improves lenience capacity of investment casting, further it improves mechanical strength, and the shape limitation of the products. The low cost, complex designing capabilities of MIM and CIS technology offers higher economy of scale and lessens the manufacturing time by eradicating production steps such as machining and finishing. There are mainly four steps involved in metal and ceramic injection molding market namely, feedstock preparation, injection modelling, debinding and sintering.

Metal injection molding holds larger share as compared to ceramic injection molding. This is attributed to its increase use in automobiles and consumers market (such as watches and eyeglasses). The ceramic injection molding is widely used in manufacturing of medical and health care equipments. Metal injection molding leaves lower carbon foot print compare to some of the other injection technique such as ceramic casting and other injection molding techniques.

Rapid industrialization, particularly the shifting of automobiles industries’ manufacturing in developing countries of Asia Pacific is driving the market of metal and ceramic injection molding market in this region. Further stringent regulation to reduce carbon footprint and enhance performance requirement is keeping the growth lucrative in Europe and North America.

High threat from substitution from other molding techniques due to easy availability and user friendly, easy tooling, moderate working requirements and cost effective operation, has became one of the challenge for the industry in recent years.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for metal and ceramic injection molding technology and still growing in double digit. Such high growth rate is attributed to increasing manufacturing industries in developing countries. Further with increasing gross domestic product (GDP) of the developing countries of Asia Pacific the overall market for advance modeling technology such as metal and ceramic injection molding is expected to grow in coming years. Europe is the second largest market for metal and ceramic injection molding owing to demand from automotive manufactures in Germany and Italy. Further increasing demand of consumer good is also propelling the overall market of metal and ceramic injection molding market. North America is the largest market of ceramic injection molding owing to high demand from health care industries.

The major companies operating in global metal and ceramic injection modeling market include AB Components, G-Mag International, Hong Ya Industrial, Datumag Inc., Abbot Furnace Company, Affinity International LLC., Cypress Industries, and Britt Manufacturing Co.

